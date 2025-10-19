Debbie Harry shares who she’d want to play her in a future biopic

Choosing who could possibly play you in a film sounds like a nightmare – but Blondie’s Debbie Harry seems to have it all figured out.

The punk icon recently told The Times that her dream pick for a potential Blondie biopic would be none other than Florence Pugh.

“If it were somebody like Florence Pugh, I would be in heaven,” Harry said. “I just think she’s a great actor and she could do anything.”

Turns out, the feeling might be mutual. Back in 2020, Pugh told a panel at the Santa Barbara International Film Festival that she’d love to portray Harry one day, calling Blondie “so cool.” So maybe we’re one step closer to seeing it happen.

Pugh’s no stranger to the music world, either. She’s popped up in Flyte’s music video, and starred as a doctor in Yungblud’s emotional ‘Zombie’ video — so the leap to embodying one of punk’s most iconic frontwomen doesn’t feel too far-fetched.

Meanwhile, Blondie have been busy themselves. Harry recently confirmed that the band’s twelfth album, High Noon, is finished. Produced by John Congleton, it’s been in the works for years and was completed before the passing of longtime drummer Clem Burke earlier this year.

There’s no release date yet, but fans can expect a mix of Blondie’s signature edge and the kind of reflective depth that’s defined their later work.

Between High Noon on the way and talk of a potential biopic, it feels like Blondie are stepping into a new era — and if Florence Pugh ends up fronting it on screen, Debbie Harry might just get her wish.