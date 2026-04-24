Masayoshi Takanaka SUPER TAKANAKA WORLD LIVE Tour Setlist

Here’s what the jazz-fusion icon is playing on his 2026 world tour

If you’re heading along to Masayoshi Takanaka’s SUPER TAKANAKA WORLD LIVE 2026 run, the good news is: the setlist is locked in, and it’s stacked.

Across recent April shows in LA, Chicago and London, Takanaka has been sticking to a tight, career-spanning set that leans heavily on his late ‘70s–early ‘80s golden era.

It’s a smooth ride through sun-soaked fusion, with plenty of room for shredding, grooves, and a few playful curveballs – and yes – the surfboard guitar is back.

Here’s the latest setlist:

Masayoshi Takanaka 2026 setlist

Blue Lagoon

Radio Rio

Blue Curacao

Brasilian Skies

Oh! Tengo Suerte

Tokyo Reggie

Europa (Earth’s Cry, Heaven’s Smile) (Santana cover)

Jungle Jane

The Raiders March (John Williams cover)

Shake It

Nagisa Moderato

Saudade

Beleza Pula

Tropic Birds

Ready To Fly

Encore:

Jumping Take Off

You Can Never Come To This Place

What to expect on this tour

One of the biggest crowd moments comes mid-set, when Takanaka brings out his signature surfboard guitar — usually for a wild take on The Raiders March. It’s equal parts gimmick and genuinely impressive musicianship, and it hasn’t lost its charm.

The whole show also doubles as a 50th anniversary celebration, which explains the heavy focus on classics from his most beloved era.

Worth noting: the setlist has been almost identical at every stop so far.

If you’re catching one of the Australian dates, you can expect this exact run, barring the odd tweak.

And honestly, when it’s this perfect, there’s not much reason to mess with it.