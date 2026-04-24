Meta now lets parents see what their are kids discussing with Meta AI

What did your kid ask the robot? Now you can find out.

Meta is peeling back the digital curtain for parents.

Starting today, mums and dads using supervision tools on Facebook, Messenger, and Instagram can finally see what their teenagers are whispering to the company’s artificial intelligence.

A new “Insights” tab features an option called “Their AI interactions,” which summarises the topics kids have discussed with Meta AI over the past seven days.

Think school stress, fashion debates, travel dreams, or mental health struggles, all neatly categorised without revealing word-for-word transcripts.

The feature launches in the US, UK, Australia, Canada, and Brazil, with a global rollout soon after.

This move arrives as Meta fights multiple lawsuits over addictive design and child safety failures, including a recent $375 million penalty.

To steady the ship, Meta has also formed an AI Wellbeing Expert Council to keep teen experiences age-appropriate.

For parents, it’s a new window into their child’s digital life. For teens? A little less mystery.