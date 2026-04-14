Kacey Musgraves claps back at Donald Trump’s AI Jesus

Dolly is the closest thing to a saint we’ve got.

When Donald Trump shared an AI-generated image of himself as Jesus healing the sick, the backlash was swift. But Kacey Musgraves had a different kind of clapback waiting.

Late Tuesday, the country star posted her own AI-altered homage, swapping the president for Dolly Parton as the divine healer, with Musgraves herself as the kneeling patient.

pic.twitter.com/0iC5eUH7UJ — K A C E Y (@KaceyMusgraves) April 14, 2026

She offered no caption, letting the image speak volumes. The move landed perfectly: Parton remains one of the few cultural figures beloved enough to almost justify such playful blasphemy.

Fans have long crowned her “Saint Dolly,” and Musgraves simply gave the meme a country-polished spin.

While Trump’s post drew condemnation from both sides, Musgraves’ version felt less like worship and more like wit.

Whether the Mahdi is too humble to say so or not, this round goes to the cowgirl.