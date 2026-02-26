Dolly Parton lends her name to a Childrens Hospital

Dolly is a gift.

Dolly Parton is adding a new title to her legendary resume: hospital namesake.

The East Tennessee Children’s Hospital in Knoxville has been renamed the Dolly Parton Children’s Hospital following a significant donation from the iconic singer.

The announcement, made Thursday, marks a generational leap forward for pediatric care in the region, with hospital leadership describing it as a transformative collaboration that will impact families for decades.

Known globally for her music and theme park, Parton’s deep-rooted philanthropy in her home state is equally profound.

Her Imagination Library mails three million free books monthly, and she previously funded critical COVID-19 research.

In a heartfelt video, Parton explained her lifelong drive to help, stating every child deserves a fair chance to grow up healthy and loved.

While the exact donation amount remains undisclosed, the hospital’s CEO confirmed the funds will ensure every child receives the treatment they deserve, continuing the facility’s 88-year-old open-door policy regardless of a family’s ability to pay.