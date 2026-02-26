Black Country, New Road shine on Aussie debut at The Enmore

An hour and twenty minutes of pure chaos and precision – Australia, they’ve arrived

Genre-bending rock band Black Country, New Road made their Australian debut at The Enmore Theatre, with supporting act Way Dynamic kicking off the night.

The main set focused entirely on their 2025 LP Forever, Howlong, plus a cover of ‘Big Star,’ a ’70s alt-rock band the lead singer cited as a major inspiration for the album.

The performance ran a tight hour and twenty minutes, delivering a no-nonsense, polished show.

Spotlights and carefully choreographed lighting highlighted each member, adding an extra dimension to the music, while a Palestinian flag draped over the keyboard underscored the intimate and earnest atmosphere.

The band played like a well-oiled machine, with intricate instrumental details and vocal harmonies perfectly in sync, as if they were playing their 100th take rather than their first time on this stage.

Even after the departure of their previous lead singer before the release of 2022’s Ants From Up Here, the band showcased a forward-looking energy, launching a massive world tour for their new album.

For fans in Australia, it was a brilliant first show—and hopefully the first of many returns.

From Sydney, Black Country, New Road head to Melbourne, Brisbane, Auckland and Wellington, before taking heading across Europe and North America, hitting cities from Helsinki and Athens to Montreal and Boston – bringing their tightly woven, chaotic energy to fans around the world.