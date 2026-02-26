Marina The Princess of Power Tour Setlist and Set Times

Enter the world of The Princess of Power: Six levels, Zero skips

Marina doesn’t ease into the spotlight on The Princess of Power Tour; she seizes it.

With her latest era, the Welsh-born pop artist is once again blending high-gloss hooks with existential spirals, proving that few artists can make a dance floor feel like a therapy session quite like she can.

The tour feels less like a standard run of shows and more like a carefully plotted ascent.

Each night is divided into six distinct “levels”, with the setlist broken into tight clusters of songs that mark different emotional (and sonic) phases of the performance.

It’s theatrical, accompanied by a backing visual that uses a retro video game aesthetic to immerse the audience in the journey of ‘The Princess of Power’.

And just the perfect amount of camp.

Since debuting with The Family Jewels and later cementing cult-pop status with Electra Heart, now, with new material woven alongside fan favourites, the “levels” structure gives her catalogue room to breathe, and explode, in equal measure.

It’s part video game, part therapy session, part glitter-drenched power fantasy. And after a 15-year wait, Australian fans are finally getting to level up with her in real time.

She will be supported by Mallrat in Sydney and Brisbane, and May-A in Melbourne.

Marina took over the Hordern Pavilion in Sydney, NSW, on Wednesday, 24 February 2026 – here’s the setlist from the night.

Marina The Princess of Power Tour Setlist

Level 1: Star Fields

PRINCESS OF POWER

Are You Satisfied?

Level 2: Familiar Hells

CUPID’S GIRL

Hermit the Frog

Bubblegum Bitch

Level 3: The Cocoon

I Am Not a Robot

ADULT GIRL (Live debut)

BUTTERFLY

Level 4: Digital Fantasies

DIGITAL FANTASY

HELLO KITTY (Live debut)

Man’s World

Level 5: Party Paradiso

Froot

CUNTISSIMO

ROLLERCOASTER

Primadonna

Level 6: Keys to the Castle

FINAL BOSS

I’m Not Hungry Anymore (First time since 2019)

KEY TO THE CASTLE (Live debut)

I <3 YOU

Marina The Princess of Power Tour Set times and Supports

Hordern Pavilion — Sydney, Australia: Tuesday, 24 February 20206

On The Banks — Brisbane, Australia: Thursday, 26 February 2026

Support: Mallrat

Palace Foreshore — Melbourne, Australia: Saturday, 28 February 2026

Support: MAY-A

Pepsi Center WTC — Mexico City, Mexico: Wednesday, Thursday, 11-12 March 2026

Support: TBA

Lollapalooza Chile — Santiago, Santiago Metropolitan Region: Friday, 13 March 2026 – Sunday, 15 March 2026

Lollapalooza Argentina — Buenos Aires, Argentina: Friday, 13 March 2026 – Sunday, 15 March 2026

Lollapalooza Brasil — São Paulo, SP: Friday, 20 March 2026 – Sunday, 22 March 2026

Set Times

Doors Open: ~7:00PM

Support act: 8:00-8:45PM

MARINA: Scheduled time 9:15PM, started at 9:20PM

The Palace Foreshore, St Kilda, VIC is expected to have slightly adjusted times:

Doors: 6:00pm

MAY-A: 7:30pm

MARINA: 8:45pm

Special Tour Highlights:

Marina will be playing at Lollapalooza in Chile and Argentina from March 13-15, and then will stop at Lollapalooza Brasil from March 20-22. Heading through South America throughout the month of March.

Then, she will continue her tour through May until June in Europe.