Benny Blanco gets off on the wrong foot with new show

Benny Blanco can’t seem to improve his reputation amongst Selena Gomez fans.

The 12-time Grammy-nominated producer’s new “not-a-podcast” podcast, Friends Keep Secrets, has created a social media storm right off the bat.

Not for a surprise A-list guest, or a jaw-dropping story.

But for bare feet. And a fart.

Within hours of the first episode dropping, viewers had collectively zoomed into a detail; Benny Blanco, lounging barefoot on camera, with visibly dirty feet.

Though, that was not the ‘sole’ issue noted by viewers.

During the recording, Benny pauses to ask co-hosts Lil Dicky and Kristin Batalucco “Wait, see if you guys could pick this up,” before lifting his body to fart.

The mic did in fact, pick it up. A moment played for laughs, leaning into the show’s unfiltered, anything-goes energy.

But, If the feet were distracting, the fart was definitive. Social media didn’t just react, it recoiled.

Ironically, the visual element was the part Blanco seemed most proud of. In an interview with The Hollywood Reporter, he stressed that while audio was fine, video was where the show would “shine,” adding that it was something he felt hadn’t really been done before.

Technically correct. Just perhaps not in the way he intended.

The backlash didn’t just stop at feet and farts. Fans of Selena Gomez, Blanco’s wife, quickly used the viral clip as another major piece of evidence in their long-running case against him.

Selena, seemingly in response to the backlash, posted to her Instagram story a reaffirmation of her love for Blanco, captioning a clip of them together “I fall more and more in love with you every day my love”

What was meant to be a relaxed, unfiltered introduction to a new era instead became a masterclass in how quickly the internet can reduce a rollout to a single, unfortunate screenshot.

In the age of hyper-visibility, it turns out that if video is where you shine, it’s also where you’re most exposed.