Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties Review

If you’ve ever wanted to balance the heavy-hitting drama of the Japanese crime underworld with the soul-soothing chaos of running a beachside orphanage, the Yakuza series has you covered.

With the release of Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties, the developers have not just polished a fan favourite; they have rebuilt the foundation of Kazuma Kiryu’s most personal journey.

For many, this story was a gateway into the world of Kamurochō, the series’ fictional version of Tokyo.

Transitioning from those gritty city streets to the sun-soaked, technically tropical shores of Okinawa remains one of the series’ boldest swings.

In this modern remake, the leap to updated technology makes the Ryukyu Islands sing.

The contrast between the salt-air relaxation of the beach and the high-stakes, over the top, cinematic cutscenes, which still lead the industry in terms of acting and direction, is nothing short of phenomenal.

The action remains a tried-and-true delight. You have your classic “Dragon” style where you use speed and power to protect yourself, along with a reliable block for defense.

The real star here though is the Ryukyu style, a system involving various tools and weapons that keeps the street fights from feeling like a retread.

The energy meter is still the heartbeat of the fight, turning your character into an unstoppable force of nature once you have gained enough momentum. It’s extremely satisfying, and deeply rewarding as you learn new tricks.

While the main story is a tight 10-hour affair, the Dark Ties campaign is a massive addition that proves this is more than just a simple update.

It flips the script by letting you play through the rise of the game’s central rival. It is a beefy, narrative-heavy expansion that adds layers to the original plot that we didn’t know we were missing.

If you are here for the lifestyle side of the sandbox, you are spoiled for choice. Life at Morning Glory is a hilarious “Daddy Rank” simulator where you manage the orphanage through various new activities.

Bad Boy Dragon offers a deep dive into gang management and bike customisation, while classics like Golf, Karaoke, and fully playable arcade hits make their return.

These mini games could easily be where you sink most of your time in this game, and that’s really what makes Yakuza Kiwami 3 & Dark Ties so special.

While some longtime fans might miss the old method of unlocking moves or the grittier colour palette of the original city, the sheer volume of quality content here makes this the definitive way to experience Yakuza Kiwami 3.

Whether you are a series veteran or a newcomer who just wants to see a tough guy with a heart of gold, this is a fun, emotional, and essential experience.