Disappointed Radiohead fans organise Karaoke after Cancelled Gig

A cancelled concert couldn’t silence a thousand voices.

When Radiohead’s Copenhagen shows were silenced by Thom Yorke’s severe throat infection, the fans created their own symphony of disappointment.

Transforming a cancelled arena night into an intimate spectacle, hundreds of die-hards flocked to a local karaoke bar for an impromptu tribute party.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Cory McLeod (@coryeveryday_)

What began as a Reddit suggestion for a small gathering swelled into a thousand-strong chorus, far exceeding the venue’s 25-person capacity.

Attendees packed the space all night, belting out anthems in a communal act of resilience.

Radiohead sing along last night in Copenhagen pic.twitter.com/Le7gO1JuuY — Tommy Lloyd Truther (@piss__taker) December 2, 2025

While the band expressed devastation over postponing the two Royal Arena dates, their followers channelled their dedication into a unique, fan-powered event.

This spontaneous sing-along underscores the profundity of Radiohead.

The officially postponed shows are rescheduled for mid-December.