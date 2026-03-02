Keli Holiday is hitting regional Australia for a mid-year tour!

This one’s gonna be crazy.

Fresh off his chart-topping success, Keli Holiday is packing his bags and heading to the regions.

The musician has announced a new run of regional Australian tour dates, bringing the high-energy experience of his ARIA Number One album Capital Fiction to fans outside the major capitals.

From April through June, Holiday will hit nine towns including Kingscliff, Wollongong, Hobart, and Newcastle.

The announcement follows a massive start to the year that saw Capital Fiction top the ARIA Australian Albums Chart while his irrepressible single ‘Dancing2’ scored Number Two in triple j’s Hottest 100 and reclaimed the top spot on the Australian Singles Chart.

The album marks a creative turning point for the artist born Adam Hyde, representing the first Keli Holiday record he feels truly proud to stand behind.

Moving beyond relationship angst toward joy and hope, Capital Fiction balances electrifying rockers with tender moments.

The regional trek follows his capital city sell-outs and precedes four North American shows in May.

Ticket info here!

Full Tour Dates

Thursday, April 2nd at Kingscliff Beach Hotel, Kingscliff NSW

Friday, April 3rd at The Hoey, Coffs Harbour NSW

Thursday, May 14th at Felons Barrel Room, Manly NSW

Thursday, May 21st at The Pier, Frankston VIC

Friday, May 22nd at Torquay Hotel, Torquay VIC

Friday, May 29th at Uni Bar, Wollongong NSW

Saturday, May 30th at King Street Bandroom, Newcastle NSW

Friday, June 5th at Odeon Theatre, Hobart TAS

Saturday, June 6th at Forth Pub, Forth TAS