Radiohead’s Cancelled Dates – here’s all the info we have so far

Radiohead postpone Copenhagen Shows as Thom Yorke battles throat infection

Radiohead have been forced to postpone two Copenhagen shows after frontman Thom Yorke was struck down by an “extreme throat infection.”

The gigs, originally scheduled for December 1 and 2 at the Royal Arena, have been rescheduled to December 15 and 16, with tickets automatically transferring and refunds offered for those unable to attend.

In a statement, the band said they were “gutted” and “feel terrible” about letting fans down, explaining that Yorke’s illness made it impossible for him to perform.

They added that they had been “blown away by audience reactions” at recent shows and were devastated to have to cancel at such short notice.

While the first two Copenhagen dates are postponed, the later December 4 and 5 shows remain on track, and a four-night run in Berlin starting December 8 is still scheduled, pending Yorke’s recovery.

The band confirmed he is receiving treatment and are hopeful he will be back in full voice for the remainder of the European tour.

This comes during Radiohead’s first full tour since 2018, which has already seen record-breaking attendance and growing momentum.

Fans will now be watching closely as Yorke recovers, hoping the rest of the tour can go ahead without further disruption.