Scarlett Johansson doubles down on Woody Allen support in new interview

On whether her support has harmed her career or friendships, Johansson admitted, “It’s hard to know”

Scarlett Johansson has doubled down on her long-standing support for Woody Allen, reigniting a debate Hollywood thought had cooled.

In a new interview with the Daily Telegraph, Johansson says she still believes Allen and hasn’t shifted her stance since the abuse allegations resurfaced in the #MeToo era.

It’s her first real comment on the matter in more than five years, and she frames it as a question of integrity, insisting that her relationship with Allen has always been “direct” and “honest,” and that she hasn’t felt the need to revise her position just because the culture moved around her.

It’s a stance that feels deliberately unfashionable in 2025, especially given how many actors who once worked with Allen have publicly distanced themselves.

Johansson, who starred in Match Point, Scoop and Vicky Cristina Barcelona, has never joined that exodus.

Instead, she leans into loyalty, even as critics argue she’s sidestepping the gravity of Dylan Farrow’s longstanding accusations.

The result is a fresh wave of scrutiny, part déjà vu, part reminder that some Hollywood divides never fully close.