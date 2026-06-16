Tom Holland and Zendaya step out together for first Spider-Man red carpet in five years

The rare public appearance from Hollywood’s most private power couple have fans swooning.

Kicking off the Spider-Man: Brand New Day press run, Tom Holland and Zendaya arrived hand in hand at a red-carpet photo call in Madrid.

Spider-Man: Brand New Day will be their fourth Spider-Man film together and is due for release in Australian cinemas on July 30.

Looking on theme and ready for the new era, Holland sported a black jacket, trousers and tie, with a bright red shirt popping through underneath, hinting at a darker new arc for his character.

Wearing a high-slit black dress with a fringed skirt hem reminiscent of a spider web, Zendaya does the little black dress with effortless style and grace, pairing the garment with a sleek wet-look hairstyle and dangling, sparkly earrings.

The last time the pair were seen on a red carpet together was at the Spider-Man: No Way Home premiere five years ago.

Their relationship is well known but fiercely private, with marriage rumours gaining momentum after Zendaya’s stylist, Law Roach, remarked earlier this year, “The wedding has already happened. You missed it.”

Speaking on The New York Times’ Modern Love podcast in April, Zendaya explained why she won’t comment on whether the pair are married, saying she wants “to be able to have things for [herself] and for him as well.”

She stated that they weren’t trying to “hide from the world” but rather “preserve things” and “maintain [their] joy.”

With a simple band spotted on Zendaya’s ring finger, it’s easy to see why fans view the appearance as further fuel for the couple’s long-running marriage rumours.

A simple, elegant way to acknowledge the speculation while still keeping some distance from it.

As someone who has loved watching Tom and Zendaya grow together both on and off screen, it’s hard not to admire the way they protect what matters most to them.

If this red-carpet appearance is any indication, the Spider-Man: Brand New Day is shaping up to be one of the franchise’s most exciting yet.