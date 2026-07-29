Steve Lacy spoiled the best kept secret of Spider-Man: Brand New Day 

Spoiler Warning ahead!

It’s been a long held debate in the lead up to Spider-Man: Brand New Day; who will Sadie Sink play?

Nothing has been confirmed by Marvel just yet, and her role has purposely been kept quiet.

But now, we may have just received the answer.

And whilst Tom Holland may be the usual spoiler-er, this time it was ‘Bad Habit’ singer, Steve Lacy.

Lacy’s song, ‘oh yeah?’ from his new album, features in the film.

During a red carpet interview that was featured in the premiere’s official livestream, Lacy was asked what character was his favourite, without spoiling anything.

“You know what, Jean,” Lacy responded.

“She’s the villain, but there’s a reason to her madness. I like her. I like her character.“

BRAND NEW DAY POTENTIAL SPOILERS: steve lacy just spoiled a major character and plot point dawgggggg pic.twitter.com/mHP3mzr1JE — juan (@JuanEditzs) July 28, 2026

Now, we can’t blame him because how was he supposed to know?

And also, it was pretty widely speculated that Sink was set to play Jean, so it’s more like a confirmation rather than an outright spoiler.

However, many also theorised that Sink would play Mary Jane Watson, or Gwen Stacy.

Either way, this blunder hasn’t caused any less excitement about Spider-Man: Brand New Day, which arrives in theatres this week, on July 30th.