Folk legend Linda Perhacs reported missing

Friends and collaborators of Linda Perhacs are asking for help finding the iconic folk musician.

Perhacs’ 1970 album Parallelograms was rediscovered decades after its release, and quickly became a legendary piece of psychedelic folk history.

Her work garnered a cult fanbase, including artists like Joanna Newsom and Sufjan Stevens, whose label, Asthmatic Kitty Records, went on to release Perhacs’ 2014 comeback album, The Soul of All Natural Things.

Perhaps has even been sampled by artists like Daft Punk.

Another fellow folk artist and collaborator, Julia Holter, is one of many to share an online statement about 82-year-old Perhacs, who struggles with dementia.

legendary songwriter and dear friend and collaborator @LindaPerhacs is missing. Friends and longtime collaborators have been unable to reach her. If you have verified information regarding Linda’s whereabouts or current means of contact, please reach out to: Laurel Stearns… pic.twitter.com/YXQ3qJ8bgs — julia holter (@JULIA_HOLTER) July 27, 2026

A post has been shared to Perhacs’ instagram by her former manager, which reads:

“LINDA PERHACS FANS, WE NEED YOUR HELP. LINDA HAS GONE MISSING.

Legendary singer-songwriter Linda Perhacs was discharged from a residential care facility approximately eight months ago under the supervision of her legal guardian.

Since then, friends and longtime collaborators have been unable to reach her and repeated attempts to contact her guardian have reportedly gone unanswered.

If you have verified information regarding Linda’s well-being or current means of contact, please reach out to: Laurel Stearns

Former Manager of Linda Perhacs

LSS Mgmt/Primary Wave

EMAIL: lstearns@primarywave.com”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Linda Perhacs (@lindaperhacs)

Posts have also now been shared on the account, stating that breakthroughs have been reached, and those still searching for Perhacs are hopeful for more success.