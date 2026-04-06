A folk singer fights back after YouTube claims she doesn’t own her own voice

The dark side of content.

A North Carolina folk singer has become the face of music’s darkest 2026 nightmare.

Murphy Campbell discovered AI-cloned versions of her voice flooding her Spotify profile without consent. Then came the copyright trolls.

Using distributor Vydia’s Content ID system, a user named “Murphy Rider” filed claims against Campbell’s own YouTube performances of public domain songs like ‘In the Pines,’ centuries-old tracks no one can legally own.

Vydia’s founder Roy LaManna insists AI wasn’t involved, blaming a gap in audio fingerprinting databases.

“Likely people exploited the system to file the song first,” he wrote on LinkedIn. Yet Campbell’s recordings weren’t even registered, leaving her defenseless.

Vydia has since released the claims and banned the user, but not before the company received death threats.

As TikTok deploys new fingerprinting tech and Spotify cracks down on AI fraud, Campbell’s ordeal exposes a terrifying truth: the systems meant to protect artists are being weaponised against them.

Welcome to 2026.