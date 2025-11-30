The Wiggles scramble after ‘Ecstasy’ TikTok debacle

The clip was “not fruit salad, yummy yummy” for concerned parents.

Children’s entertainment supergroup The Wiggles has been forced to issue a public apology after an unauthorised TikTok video spliced them with musician Keli Holiday’s latest single, ‘Ecstasy.’

The video, which has since been deleted, showed Blue Wiggle Anthony Field and the beloved Tree of Wisdom dancing alongside Holiday, footage captured at the recent TikTok Awards.

The group’s spokesperson stated the edit was created “without our knowledge,” emphasising that the original performance was strictly “family-friendly and fun.”

They moved quickly to distance the iconic children’s brand from the unintended association, clarifying they “do not support or condone the use of drugs in any form” and had requested the video’s removal.

The incident highlights the perils of viral content in the digital age, where a simple edit can create a very un-fruit-salad-like situation for Australia’s most wholesome export.