Ariana Grande announces ‘hate that i made you love me’ as first Petal single

Screaming, crying, throwing up.

Ariana Grande hit us with the name and date of the first single from her eighth studio album, Petal, and I don’t think I’m ready.

In an Instagram post, ‘hate that i made you love me / 5.29’, she writes, ‘one of my favorite songs i’ll ever write / produced by my favorite collaborators and dearest human beings in the world, the brilliant @ilya_music, the one and only max martin / (and me)’

Max Martin is one of the most renowned songwriters of our time, credited on some of Taylor Swift’s biggest songs, ‘Wildest Dreams’, ‘Bad Blood’ and ‘Style’ as well as iconic classics, Britney Spears’ ‘…Baby One More Time’ and the Backstreet Boys, ‘I Want It That Way’.

Martin has worked on music with Grande before, with songwriting credits on some of her biggest hits from her Dangerous Woman album, ‘Dangerous Woman’, ‘Into You’ and ‘Side to Side’ as well as 10 out of 13 songs on her last album, Eternal Sunshine.

Dangerous Woman, Ariana’s last monochromatic album, is celebrating its tenth anniversary this month and featured a side of Ariana the world hadn’t yet seen of her.

At the point of its release, Ariana had shown us she was a strong staple of emerging music, but this album solidified her position as an artist.

A little sexier, a little darker and a lot more mature. Ariana would go on to expand her discography and amass success globally.

If Dangerous Woman is anything to go by, it is safe to say Petal will signify a new era for Ariana Grande, and come May 29th, ‘hate that i made you love me’ will continue to show us she is not to be messed with, even against this new era of Pop music.