Gracie Abrams announces third album Daughter From Hell just in time for winter

Attention indie girlies — your favourite dream girl has some big news.

Gracie Abrams has a major announcement, landing just as the chill of winter starts to creep in, and the seasonal depression begins. Her third album, Daughter From Hell, arrives July 17.

The reveal came via Instagram overnight, with Abrams writing: “Whoa whoa whoa / Freaking out / I am so ready for it to be yours ❤️”.

She first teased the project name alongside the album’s lead single, ‘Hit The Wall’. Posting on May 1, she wrote: “My new song is out everywhere on May 14th at 5pm PST. I love it with everything I have. – DFH.”

‘Hit The Wall’ is set to land Friday at 10am AEST. The single artwork shows Abrams as a dark silhouette against a roaring fire – a stark contrast to the softer, close-up album cover.

That no-makeup portrait hints at a record that could swing between her signature vulnerable ballads – like ‘I Love You, I’m Sorry’ – and indie-pop moments like ‘That’s So True,’ or something entirely new.

From her last studio album, The Secret of Us, both I Love You, I’m Sorry and That’s So True have surpassed one billion Spotify streams.

The record also delivered us. featuring Taylor Swift and ‘Close To You’, each pulling in over 200 million streams.

It’s her first full-length release in two years, and by the sound of it, she’s taken her time with it.

(Also yes – Gracie living her best life with Paul Mescal doesn’t hurt – expect this to be one we can all live vicariously through)

Now, excuse me — time to lie in bed and emotionally prepare for the single drop.