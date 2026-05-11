Here is the setlist for Charlie Puth’s yacht rock inspired Whatever’s Clever! tour

Charlie Puth turns his live show into a slick, 70s-tinted studio session – and the setlist follows suit.

Across the North American leg of his ‘Whatever’s Clever!’ tour, Charlie Puth is leaning hard into a concept: part soft rock throwback, part producer showcase, all tightly controlled chaos.

The result is a setlist that plays like a live recording session, drifting between grand piano ballads and a gleaming, 70s-style synth setup.

Opening with ‘Beat Yourself Up’, Puth wastes no time setting the tone – clean, polished, and just a little bit self-aware.

From there, the set moves through staples like ‘How Long’ and ‘Attention’, while newer cuts like ‘Washed Up’ and ‘Empty Cups’ slot neatly into the album’s sun-faded aesthetic.

Midway through, things loosen up. The now-viral “Produced by Charlie” segment sees him sampling whatever’s around – a fan scream, a creaky door – and flipping it into a beat on the spot. It’s part flex, part insight into the mechanics behind his hits.

Elsewhere, ‘Cry’ leans into full sax-drenched theatrics (yes, that “Kenny G” moment), while ‘Love In Exile’ closes the main set in full yacht rock mode – all smooth edges and California glow.

The encore pulls it back to basics: ‘One Call Away’, a stripped ‘See You Again’ on piano, and ‘Changes’ to close.

It’s a show built on precision, but never feels stiff – more like Puth letting you inside the process, one perfectly placed note at a time.

Full ‘Whatever’s Clever!’ Tour Setlist (North America)

Beat Yourself Up (Opener)

How Long

Washed Up

LA Girls

Empty Cups

Home (feat. Hikaru Utada visuals)

Cry (The “Kenny G” sax solo track)

Patient

Sideways

We Don’t Talk Anymore

BOY

Reply To This

Attention

Cheating on You

Suffer

Love In Exile (The Yacht Rock finale)

Encore:

One Call Away

See You Again (Piano solo)

Changes

Puth played Denver on May 10 and resumes the run at Starlight Theatre in Kansas City on May 13, before a late-month stop at Madison Square Garden.

Plenty of time to get across the new ones – and maybe brush up on your soft rock lore.

Head here tour dates.