Kevin Parker recruits Fred Durst, Janelle Monáe, and Lewis Capaldi for Psychedelic ‘Orchid’ Short Film

No guru needed. Just you.

Kevin Parker is making creativity weird again, and he’s bringing a wild crew along for the ride.

The Tame Impala mastermind’s Telepathic Instruments has enlisted Fred Durst, Janelle Monáe, Lewis Capaldi, Joséphine de La Baume, and Josh Homme for a surreal short film called TeleVision.

Directed by Sam Kristofski, the film stars de La Baume as Darlene LeClair, a so-called “musical medium” who claims to channel cosmic vibes for blocked artists.

It’s a playful jab at the creativity-industrial complex: no gadget, no guru, no late-night fever dream can replace the artist’s own mind.

The drop celebrates the ‘Clear Orchid: Arctic,’ a limited-edition transparent version of Parker’s breakthrough songwriting tool, with only 3,000 units available worldwide.

The Orchid, which handles complex chord maths through intuitive synth engines, has already appeared on tracks by Kid Cudi and Don Toliver.

The punchline? You’re the only one who can find what’s in your head.