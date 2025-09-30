Kevin Parker drops Orchid 3 with a Matt Berry & Jemaine Clement tutorial

Matt Berry and Jemaine Clement star in Telepathic Instruments’ launch of Orchid Drop 3

Kevin Parker’s music tech project Telepathic Instruments is finally taking its breakthrough songwriting tool Orchid worldwide.

After two limited drops that disappeared in minutes, Orchid Drop 3 arrives October 10, giving musicians everywhere a chance to get their hands on the instrument that’s already shaped tracks by Kid Cudi, Don Toliver, Janelle Monáe and Fred Again.

To introduce the release, Telepathic turned to comedians and synth heads Matt Berry and Jemaine Clement, who star in an instructional video that feels equal parts genuine tutorial and surreal sketch comedy.

Shot in London, it riffs on those old-school ‘90s synth DVDs — the kind that were as eccentric as they were informative. Check it out here.

Drop 3 adds a stack of new features, from Parker’s own pre-programmed beats to loop recall, expanded drum effects and 10 fresh sounds.

Telepathic has also unveiled Pistil, a plugin that brings Orchid’s sound engine into DAWs for anyone who prefers to work in the box.

Orchid Drop 3 goes live October 10 here, with hands-on pop-ups in LA (Oct 2–5) and Amsterdam (Oct 22–26).