Alt-Country rising star Nico Welsh talks songwriting, Seattle roots, and his love for outlaw Country

“This record is about feeling like an outsider, and turning that loneliness into something that folks can relate and connect to”

With a voice as weathered as the dirt roads he sings about and a knack for turning outsider moments into universal truths, Seattle-born, Boston-based artist Nico Welsh is ready to make his mark.

His debut EP Lonesome Stranger (out September 18) blends the grit of outlaw country with the spirit of modern Americana, bringing three vivid, lived-in songs about heartbreak, resilience and finding your place in the world.

We caught up with Welsh between classes and demo sessions to talk about the making of Lonesome Stranger, the power of feeling like an outsider, and why alt-country feels like home right now.

HAPPY: What are you up to today?

NICO WELSH: Not too much! Early class this morning, then I headed home to work on some demos and write a bit. I try and write at least for some amount of time every day.

HAPPY:Tell us a little bit about where you live, what do you love about it?

NICO WELSH: Currently I split time between Boston MA, and Seattle WA, but I certainly consider Seattle my home. I love the music scene in Seattle and I’ve got a band called Welsh & Company based out of there, who I truly love playing with.

HAPPY:Lonesome Stranger feels like a real statement piece – what made now the right time to put these songs into the world?

NICO WELSH: I have a band back home in Seattle which I love playing with, but I was ready for a project that moved away from the democratic process of a band. Something that allowed me and my producer (Teddy Kent) to really get into the weeds and create something truly special.

As far as the songwriting goes, this was the first batch of songs I wrote after really diving into songwriting here at Berklee, so I’m really excited about getting to share these with the world.

HAPPY: You’ve said this EP is about feeling like an outsider – how do you turn that feeling into something that connects with people?

NICO WELSH: I think we all know the feeling of being an outsider to some extent, and with these songs coming out of my first year away from my hometown, it felt like the most natural theme to be able to create a relatable experience for the listener.

HAPPY: Since it’s Country Music Month, we’ve got to ask: which classic country tradition or sound do you feel most connected to?

NICO WELSH: I am a huge fan of the outlaw country movement of the 70s, so singers like Willie Nelson, Merle Haggard, and Waylon Jennings certainly come to mind as favorites. That being said, a huge part of my influence actually comes from folks out of the rock genre as well, guys like Neil Young, Tom Petty, and even Pearl Jam.

HAPPY: ‘Evergreen’ is such a vivid title – can you tell us the story behind that track?

NICO WELSH: Yeah, that’s one that came out of some lyrics my twin brother Carlo wrote during his time down in LA (he has since moved to Nashville). He had a lot of great stuff in there I went in and put the music to it and cleaned it up a bit.

radiWe loved the idea of ‘Evergreen’ as evergreen trees are truly omnipresent in the Pacific Northwest where we grew up.

HAPPY: You recorded with Luke Black, Drury Anderson, and Jake Stevenson – what was the vibe in the studio, and how did they shape the record?

NICO WELSH: It was truly amazing. Those guys are some crazy players. Luke and Drury are best known for their Jam Grass band MGU, (where they play Acoustic Guitar, and Mandolin respectively), so it was a fun change of pace to get them playing some country stuff, especially getting Drury on the kit, he’s got some groove!

Jake is also an incredible musician, his main deal is playing lead guitar and singing for a Indie-Groove Jam Band, but he’s also a fantastic pedal steel player, and he added so much to the record.

HAPPY: You’ve been hosting Country Night at The Bebop – how has playing those weekly shows changed the way you write or perform?

NICO WELSH: The Country Night is a great way to test new material and work the chops out. I love doing it every week and I often have guests come and sit in on a weekly basis.

HAPPY: You namecheck Jason Isbell, Merle Haggard, and Charley Crockett as influences – what’s one thing you’ve learned from listening to their music?

NICO WELSH: To me, the common denominator with those guys is that their music speaks on real life experiences. I think people nowadays are starved for music that is raw and honest, and those guys are some of the best out there when it comes to being raw and honest.

HAPPY: Growing up between Seattle and Orcas Island sounds like two very different worlds – how does that mix show up in your songwriting?

NICO WELSH: I think the contrast between the two has been a very influential part of my writing. I love Seattle, and for most my life I’ve been a city boy, but I grew up on a big plot of land, taking daily walks through forest with my dad, and riding dirt bikes around the gravel roads up on Orcas, and I think this music is a way for me to reconnect to that part of my life.

HAPPY: We have been longtime Alt-country fans, but it seems to be having a moment right now – do you feel like you’re part of that wave or carving your own lane?

NICO WELSH: I truly am a lover of music, not just Country music. My musical roots are actually a lot more in the rock and roll realm than straight ahead country per se. What I love about alt-Country is it feels like it’s unbound by strict rules, unlike what you might see in a genre like Neo-Traditional country.

I love that I can make a record and have one song that’s a straight ahead rocker with electric guitars blazing, and have the next song be an intimate acoustic number. I think that’s why I’ve found a home in Alt-Country, it’s really a blending of all of my favorite genres and influences.

HAPPY: Once Lonesome Stranger drops, what’s next – more writing, touring, or just a little breathing room?

NICO WELSH: I never stop writing, I try and write every day if I can. As far as touring, there isn’t anything on the immediate horizon, but I’ll certainly be playing some shows around town in Seattle, and Boston. One I get some more material together I think a full tour would be a blast.

HAPPY: Lastly, what makes you happy?

NICO WELSH: I love playing live music. Jamming out live with my band is my happy place and I really don’t think there is anything quite like it. Especially in a world where AI is slowly taking over, live music is one of the only spaces we have left.