Waxahatchee and MJ Lenderman announce 2026 co-headlining tour

Indie-folk favourite Waxahatchee (aka Katie Crutchfield) and alt-country journeyman MJ Lenderman are teaming up again, this time for a full-blown co-headlining tour in 2026.

But this isn’t your standard tag‑team: the pair will perform individual solo sets and come together for joint performances, promising a deeply collaborative live experience. Opening support will come from Nashville-based singer-songwriter Brennan Wedl.

The 18-date North American run kicks off April 13 in Atlanta’s Symphony Hall, and traverses cities like New York (Beacon Theatre), Toronto (Massey Hall), Chicago (Auditorium Theatre), Seattle (Paramount), Los Angeles (Walt Disney Concert Hall), and more.

What makes the tour particularly exciting is the way Crutchfield and Lenderman will alternate between performing solo and together. You might hear Waxahatchee’s introspective lyricism in her own set, Lenderman’s drawling storytelling in his, and then something richer and more textured when they merge onstage.

A bit of context: Waxahatchee’s most recent LP, Tigers Blood (2024), drew praise for its intimate take on adulthood and sobriety. Meanwhile, Lenderman dropped Manning Fireworks in September 2024, a record that solidified his reputation as one of indie’s most literate, emotionally resonant voices.

Their history together goes back, most notably on the standout ‘Right Back to It,’ from Tigers Blood, where Lenderman’s harmonies underline the ache in Crutchfield’s vocals. They’ve also shared the stage before, including during a performance at Austin City Limits.

On the business side, for every ticket sold, one dollar will go to nonprofits focused on increasing access to food and housing in each city on the tour.

