Gary Numan shares heartfelt post following Brother’s sudden passing

In an emotional Instagram post, the artist described the loss as “the worst moment of my life.”

In a devastating public statement, music icon Gary Numan has revealed the sudden death of his brother, John Webb, calling the last two days “the hardest of my life.”

The tragedy occurred just hours after the brothers shared a heartfelt evening together in Leeds, where Numan was performing on his ‘Telekon’ 45th-anniversary tour.

Numan recounted their final conversation, filled with talk of family, music, and new passions, before watching his brother walk away.

“Sadly he never made it to his car, betrayed by his own heart,” Numan wrote, a memory he says will haunt him forever.

Despite his grief, the artist has chosen to continue the tour, dedicating the remainder of the dates as a tribute to his brother.

“This tour is no longer a celebration of an album,” he stated, “it’s a tribute to John, my brother, the best brother a man could ever have.”