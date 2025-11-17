Foreigner and Lynyrd Skynyrd announce 2026 summer tour

Classic rock legends Foreigner and Lynyrd Skynyrd are hitting the road together for a huge joint tour across the US next summer.

As 2026 looms on the horizon, Lynyrd Skynyrd and Foreigner aren’t waiting around, they’re hitting the road together. Instead of separate solo tours, the rock legends are teaming up for one epic summer run: the Double Trouble Double Vision Tour.

The tour kicks off at the Ameris Bank Amphitheatre in Atlanta, Georgia, on July 23rd and runs through August 29th, wrapping up at the Walmart AMP in Rogers, Arkansas.

Along the way, fans can expect all the classic hits, think ‘Free Bird,’ ‘Sweet Home Alabama,’ ‘Cold as Ice,’ and ‘I Want to Know What Love Is,’ plus plenty of sing-along moments and legendary guitar riffs.

Tickets go on pre-sale starting Tuesday, November 18th, with general sales opening Friday, November 21st at 10:00 a.m. ET/PT. VIP packages, produced by Live Nation, will likely include meet-and-greets, photo ops, and exclusive merch, giving fans a chance to get up close with rock royalty.

With decades of music between them and fans across the globe, this is shaping up to be one of 2026’s most unmissable rock experiences.