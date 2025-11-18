Kid LAROI and friends kick off ARIA week at Spotify’s first Artist Party

Australia’s biggest week in music has officially arrived

Spotify’s first-ever Artist Party went down on Monday night at Sydney’s Cell Block Theatre, kicking off the week leading up to the 2025 ARIA Awards.

The night was stacked with homegrown talent. The Kid LAROI made a triumphant return to Sydney, delivering a killer set and even bringing ONEFOUR on stage for a surprise version of Distant Strangers.

“I grew up dreaming about nights like this,” LAROI said. “Being back in Sydney, performing with Spotify and surrounded by Aussie artists I respect, is special. Australian music is having a massive global moment—it’s so cool to be part of that.”

ARIA nominees Sons of the East (Best Blues & Roots Album) and Taylor Moss (Best Country Album) treated guests to pop-up performances, while Young Franco (Best Solo Artist & Michael Gudinski Breakthrough Artist) kept the party alive behind the decks.

The guest list read like a who’s who of Aussie music: Ninajirachi, Sydney rockers Redhook, Baker Boy, 3%’s Nooky, Ballarat singer Larissa Lambert, and even a few members of The Wiggles mingled in.

Fans are already hyped for the ARIA’s and Spotify’s new in-app voting feature has only stoked excitement, with more than 250,000 votes already cast, beating the last two years combined.

If Monday’s party was anything to go by, Wednesday’s awards are shaping up to be one for the books.

The 2025 ARIA Awards take place Wednesday, 19 November, with live coverage from 5pm AEDT on Paramount+ and a broadcast on Channel 10 after Big Brother.