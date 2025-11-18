Brisbane’s Princess Theatre Presents: King Gizz, Reimagined

Brisbane’s Princess Theatre is set to host a landmark musical event this December as King Gizzard & The Lizard Wizard bring their 2025 Phantom Island Orchestral Tour to its stage.

In a concert promising to redefine their expansive catalogue, the genre-defying band will be joined by conductor Chad Kelly and the esteemed Queensland Symphony Orchestra.

The performance will feature orchestral arrangements of fan favourites from their 25-album discography, which spans garage rock, microtonal tunes, and psychedelic prog.

In a major draw for fans, the band will also debut never-before-heard material from their newest album, Phantom Island.

Known for their prolific output and inventive sound, this collaboration marks one of King Gizzard’s most ambitious live undertakings.

You can still get tickets for this unique concert experience on Wednesday, December 10th!

This event marks The Princess Theatre as the epicentre for Gizzheads and music lovers.