The ARIA Nominees have been announced

The 39th ARIA Award nominations have been officially revealed

This year’s ARIA awards include 29 categories of music, album art and film, spanning many different genres and styles, putting into perspective the rich tapestry of Australian art.



The real standout act this year is Central Coast’s own Ninajirachi, whose debut album, I Love My Computer, is in the running for the coveted Album of the Year award as well as many others. Dom Dolla also has a stellar number of nominations this year.

The full list of nominated artists is as follows:



ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Amyl and the Sniffers – Cartoon Darkness

Missy Higgins – The Second Act



Ninajirachi – I Love My Computer

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Inhale / Exhale

Thelma Plum – I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back



BEST SOLO ARTIST



BARKAA – Big Tidda



Dom Dolla – DREAMIN’



Kylie Minogue – Tension II



Mallrat – Light hit my face like a straight right



Missy Higgins – The Second Act



Ninajirachi – I Love My Computer



Paul Kelly – Fever Loving Still



The Kid LAROI – How Does It Feel?



Thelma Plum – I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back

Young Franco – It’s Franky Baby!



BEST GROUP



Amyl and the Sniffers – Cartoon Darkness



Folk Bitch Trio – Now Would Be A Good Time



Hilltop Hoods – Fall From The Light



Royel Otis – hickey



RÜFÜS DU SOL – Inhale / Exhale



MICHAEL GUDINSKI BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST



Folk Bitch Trio – Now Would Be A Good Time



Gut Health – Stiletto



Mia Wray – Hey, It’s Nice to Meet Me



Ninajirachi – I Love My Computer



Young Franco – It’s Franky Baby!



BEST POP RELEASE



G Flip – Disco Cowgirl



Kita Alexander – Press Pause



Kylie Minogue – Tension II



Mallrat – Light hit my face like a straight right



Thelma Plum – I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back



BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RELEASE



Confidence Man – 3 AM (LA LA LA)



Dom Dolla – DREAMIN’



FISHER – Stay



Ninajirachi – I Love My Computer



Sonny Fodera, D.O.D & Jazzy – Somedays



BEST HIP-HOP/RAP RELEASE



BARKAA – Big Tidda



Hilltop Hoods – Fall From The Light



Miss Kaninna – Kaninna EP



ONEFOUR – Look At Me Now



The Kid LAROI – Baby I’m Back



BEST SOUL/R&B RELEASE



BOY SODA – Lil Obsession

JACOTENE – Why’d You Do That?



Jerome Farah – CHLORINE



Larissa Lambert – Cardio

PANIA – Pity Party



BEST INDEPENDENT RELEASE

B

all Park Music – Like Love

Confidence Man – 3 AM (LA LA LA)



Folk Bitch Trio – Now Would Be A Good Time



Miss Kaninna – Kaninna – EP

Ninajirachi – I Love My Computer



BEST ROCK ALBUM



Amyl and the Sniffers – Cartoon Darkness



Ball Park Music – Like Love



King Stingray – For the Dreams



Royel Otis – hickey



Spacey Jane – If That Makes Sense



BEST ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM



Folk Bitch Trio – Now Would Be a Good Time

Gordi – Like Plasticine



Meg Washington – GEM



Missy Higgins – The Second Act



Paul Kelly – Fever Longing Still



BEST COUNTRY ALBUM



Dylan Wright – Half a World Away



Imogen Clark – Choking on Fuel



Kasey Chambers – Backbone



Keith Urban – High



Taylor Moss – Firecracker



BEST HARD ROCK/HEAVY METAL ALBUM



CIVIC – Chrome Dipped



Press Club – To All The Ones I Loved



RedHook – Mutation



The Amity Affliction – Let The Ocean Take Me Down



Thornhill – Bodies



BEST BLUES & ROOTS ALBUM



Dope Lemon – Golden Wolf



Mama Kin Spender – Promises



Sons of the East – SONS



Tash Sultana – Return To The Roots



The Tesky Brothers – Live At The Hammersmith Apollo



BEST CHILDREN’S ALBUM



Emma Memma – Dance Island Party



Justine Clarke – Mimi’s Symphony



Teeny Tiny Stevies – Brain Fart



The Vegetable Plot – Season Three



The Wiggles – Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!



BEST MUSIC FESTIVAL



Ability Fest – Dylan Alcott Foundation + Untitled Group

Beyond the Valley – Untitled Group/ Beyond the Valley Music Festival



Bluesfest Byron Bay – Bluesfest Byron Bay



Laneway Festival – St. Jerome’s Laneway/Laneway Festival



Yours and Festival – Yours and Owls



BEST ALBUM ART



Giulia McGauran – Bird In Paradise (The Cat Empire)



John Stewart – Cartoon Darkness (Amyl and the Sniffers)



Kira Puru, Em Jensen – I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back (Thelma Plum)



Nina Wilson, John You, Aria Zarzycki – I Love My Computer (Ninajirachi)



Sarah McCloskey – Fall From The Light (Hilltop Hoods)



BEST ENGINEERED RELEASE



Alice Ivy – Do What Makes You Happy



Dom Dolla – DREAMIN’



Eric J Dubowsky – DUMB



Kevin Parker – End of Summer



Thomas Purcell – I Love My Computer



BEST PRODUCED RELEASE



Alex Burnett – I’m Sorry, Now Say it Back



Dom Dolla – DREAMIN’



Kevin Parker – End of Summer



Nina Wilson – I Love My Computer



RÜFÜS DU SOL – Inhale / Exhale



BEST CLASSICAL ALBUM



Andrea Lam – Piano Diary



Australian Chamber Orchestra / Richard Tognetti – Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings and Adante



Cantabile / Shostakovich – Chamber Symphony in C Minor



Nat Barsch – Forever Changed



Simone Young and Sydney Symphony Orchestra – Mahler: Symphony No. 2; Barton: Of The EarthSophie

Hutchings – Become the Sky



BEST JAZZ ALBUM



Evans Robson Quarter – Zenith



Lachlan Mackenzie – Departures



Lucy Clifford – Between Spaces of Knowing



TL;DR and Peter Knight – Too Long; Didn’t Read



Touch Sensitive – In Paradise



BEST ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK OR MUSICAL THEATRE CAST ALBUM



Australian Chamber Orchestra – Memoir of a Snail



François Tétaz – The Surfer



Michael Cassel Group – Michael Cassel Group Presents A (Very) Musical Christmas



Various Artists – How To Make Gravy



Vidya Makan – The Lucky Country



BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM



Electric Fields, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra – Live in Concert



Gurrumul – Banbirrngu – The Orchestral Sessions



Joseph Tawadros – The Forgotten Path to Humanity



Tenzin Choegyal – Snow Flower

The Cat Empire – Bird in Paradise



Each year, the ARIAs also have categories that are voted for by the general public. This year’s nominees under these categories are:



BEST VIDEO



Break My Love – RÜFÜS DU SOL, Alexander George (Katzki)



Craters – Missy Higgins, Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore



Lordy Lordy – Emily Wurramara, Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore



All The Noise – Spacey Jane, Dan Lesser



Car – Royel Otis, Jamieson Kerr



Big Dreams – Amyl and the Sniffers, John Stewart



Dreamin – Dom Dolla, Kyle Caulfield, Kevin Dissanayake



Don’t Worry, Be Happy – Hilltop Hoods, Roman Anastasios, Jordan Ruyi Blanch

Dancing2 – Keli Holiday, Ryan Sauer



WASSA – VV Pete, UTILITY, Formation Boyz



BEST AUSTRALIAN LIVE ACT



Amyl and the Sniffers – Cartoon Darkness World Tour



Ball Park Music – Like Love Tour



BARKAA – BIG TIDDA TOUR



Confidence Man – 3 AM (LA LA LA) tour



Dom Dolla – Dom Dolla Australia 2024



Hilltop Hoods – Hilltop Hoods 2025



Kylie Minogue – Tension Tour 2025



Miss Kaninna – Dawg In Me Tour



SPEED – SPEED Australia Tour ‘25



Troye Sivan – Something to Give Each Other Tour



SONG OF THE YEAR



Cyril, Maryjo – Still Into You



Dean Lewis – With You



Dom Dolla Feat. Daya – Dreamin



FISHER – Stay



Gotye, FISHER, Chris Lake Feat. Kimbra, Sante Sansone – Somebody



ONEFOUR, Nemz – Spinnin’

Royel Otis – Linger (Sirius XM Session)



Sonny Fodera, D.O.D, Jazzy – Somedays



The Kid LAROI – Girls



Tobiahs – Angel of Mine



MOST POPULAR INTERNATIONAL ARTIST



Alex Warren – You’ll Be Alright, Kid



Calvin Harris – 96 Months



Gracie Abrams – The Secret of Us



Kendrick Lamar – GNX



Noah Kahan – Stick Season



Post Malone – F-1 Trillion



Sabrina Carpenter – Short & Sweet



Tate McRae – So Close To What



Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department



Tyler, The Creator – Chromakopia

