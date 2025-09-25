The ARIA Nominees have been announced

The 39th ARIA Award nominations have been officially revealed
This year’s ARIA awards include 29 categories of music, album art and film, spanning many different genres and styles, putting into perspective the rich tapestry of Australian art.
The real standout act this year is Central Coast’s own Ninajirachi, whose debut album, I Love My Computer, is in the running for the coveted Album of the Year award as well as many others. Dom Dolla also has a stellar number of nominations this year.
The full list of nominated artists is as follows:
ALBUM OF THE YEAR
Amyl and the Sniffers – Cartoon Darkness
Missy Higgins – The Second Act
Ninajirachi – I Love My Computer
RÜFÜS DU SOL – Inhale / Exhale
Thelma Plum – I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back
BEST SOLO ARTIST
BARKAA – Big Tidda
Dom Dolla – DREAMIN’
Kylie Minogue – Tension II
Mallrat – Light hit my face like a straight right
Missy Higgins – The Second Act
Ninajirachi – I Love My Computer
Paul Kelly – Fever Loving Still
The Kid LAROI – How Does It Feel?
Thelma Plum – I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back
Young Franco – It’s Franky Baby!
BEST GROUP
Amyl and the Sniffers – Cartoon Darkness
Folk Bitch Trio – Now Would Be A Good Time
Hilltop Hoods – Fall From The Light
Royel Otis – hickey
RÜFÜS DU SOL – Inhale / Exhale
MICHAEL GUDINSKI BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST
Folk Bitch Trio – Now Would Be A Good Time
Gut Health – Stiletto
Mia Wray – Hey, It’s Nice to Meet Me
Ninajirachi – I Love My Computer
Young Franco – It’s Franky Baby!
BEST POP RELEASE
G Flip – Disco Cowgirl
Kita Alexander – Press Pause
Kylie Minogue – Tension II
Mallrat – Light hit my face like a straight right
Thelma Plum – I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back
BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RELEASE
Confidence Man – 3 AM (LA LA LA)
Dom Dolla – DREAMIN’
FISHER – Stay
Ninajirachi – I Love My Computer
Sonny Fodera, D.O.D & Jazzy – Somedays
BEST HIP-HOP/RAP RELEASE
BARKAA – Big Tidda
Hilltop Hoods – Fall From The Light
Miss Kaninna – Kaninna EP
ONEFOUR – Look At Me Now
The Kid LAROI – Baby I’m Back
BEST SOUL/R&B RELEASE
BOY SODA – Lil Obsession
JACOTENE – Why’d You Do That?
Jerome Farah – CHLORINE
Larissa Lambert – Cardio
PANIA – Pity Party
BEST INDEPENDENT RELEASE
B
all Park Music – Like Love
Confidence Man – 3 AM (LA LA LA)
Folk Bitch Trio – Now Would Be A Good Time
Miss Kaninna – Kaninna – EP
Ninajirachi – I Love My Computer
BEST ROCK ALBUM
Amyl and the Sniffers – Cartoon Darkness
Ball Park Music – Like Love
King Stingray – For the Dreams
Royel Otis – hickey
Spacey Jane – If That Makes Sense
BEST ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM
Folk Bitch Trio – Now Would Be a Good Time
Gordi – Like Plasticine
Meg Washington – GEM
Missy Higgins – The Second Act
Paul Kelly – Fever Longing Still
BEST COUNTRY ALBUM
Dylan Wright – Half a World Away
Imogen Clark – Choking on Fuel
Kasey Chambers – Backbone
Keith Urban – High
Taylor Moss – Firecracker
BEST HARD ROCK/HEAVY METAL ALBUM
CIVIC – Chrome Dipped
Press Club – To All The Ones I Loved
RedHook – Mutation
The Amity Affliction – Let The Ocean Take Me Down
Thornhill – Bodies
BEST BLUES & ROOTS ALBUM
Dope Lemon – Golden Wolf
Mama Kin Spender – Promises
Sons of the East – SONS
Tash Sultana – Return To The Roots
The Tesky Brothers – Live At The Hammersmith Apollo
BEST CHILDREN’S ALBUM
Emma Memma – Dance Island Party
Justine Clarke – Mimi’s Symphony
Teeny Tiny Stevies – Brain Fart
The Vegetable Plot – Season Three
The Wiggles – Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!
BEST MUSIC FESTIVAL
Ability Fest – Dylan Alcott Foundation + Untitled Group
Beyond the Valley – Untitled Group/ Beyond the Valley Music Festival
Bluesfest Byron Bay – Bluesfest Byron Bay
Laneway Festival – St. Jerome’s Laneway/Laneway Festival
Yours and Festival – Yours and Owls
BEST ALBUM ART
Giulia McGauran – Bird In Paradise (The Cat Empire)
John Stewart – Cartoon Darkness (Amyl and the Sniffers)
Kira Puru, Em Jensen – I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back (Thelma Plum)
Nina Wilson, John You, Aria Zarzycki – I Love My Computer (Ninajirachi)
Sarah McCloskey – Fall From The Light (Hilltop Hoods)
BEST ENGINEERED RELEASE
Alice Ivy – Do What Makes You Happy
Dom Dolla – DREAMIN’
Eric J Dubowsky – DUMB
Kevin Parker – End of Summer
Thomas Purcell – I Love My Computer
BEST PRODUCED RELEASE
Alex Burnett – I’m Sorry, Now Say it Back
Dom Dolla – DREAMIN’
Kevin Parker – End of Summer
Nina Wilson – I Love My Computer
RÜFÜS DU SOL – Inhale / Exhale
BEST CLASSICAL ALBUM
Andrea Lam – Piano Diary
Australian Chamber Orchestra / Richard Tognetti – Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings and Adante
Cantabile / Shostakovich – Chamber Symphony in C Minor
Nat Barsch – Forever Changed
Simone Young and Sydney Symphony Orchestra – Mahler: Symphony No. 2; Barton: Of The EarthSophie
Hutchings – Become the Sky
BEST JAZZ ALBUM
Evans Robson Quarter – Zenith
Lachlan Mackenzie – Departures
Lucy Clifford – Between Spaces of Knowing
TL;DR and Peter Knight – Too Long; Didn’t Read
Touch Sensitive – In Paradise
BEST ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK OR MUSICAL THEATRE CAST ALBUM
Australian Chamber Orchestra – Memoir of a Snail
François Tétaz – The Surfer
Michael Cassel Group – Michael Cassel Group Presents A (Very) Musical Christmas
Various Artists – How To Make Gravy
Vidya Makan – The Lucky Country
BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM
Electric Fields, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra – Live in Concert
Gurrumul – Banbirrngu – The Orchestral Sessions
Joseph Tawadros – The Forgotten Path to Humanity
Tenzin Choegyal – Snow Flower
The Cat Empire – Bird in Paradise
Each year, the ARIAs also have categories that are voted for by the general public. This year’s nominees under these categories are:
BEST VIDEO
Break My Love – RÜFÜS DU SOL, Alexander George (Katzki)
Craters – Missy Higgins, Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore
Lordy Lordy – Emily Wurramara, Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore
All The Noise – Spacey Jane, Dan Lesser
Car – Royel Otis, Jamieson Kerr
Big Dreams – Amyl and the Sniffers, John Stewart
Dreamin – Dom Dolla, Kyle Caulfield, Kevin Dissanayake
Don’t Worry, Be Happy – Hilltop Hoods, Roman Anastasios, Jordan Ruyi Blanch
Dancing2 – Keli Holiday, Ryan Sauer
WASSA – VV Pete, UTILITY, Formation Boyz
BEST AUSTRALIAN LIVE ACT
Amyl and the Sniffers – Cartoon Darkness World Tour
Ball Park Music – Like Love Tour
BARKAA – BIG TIDDA TOUR
Confidence Man – 3 AM (LA LA LA) tour
Dom Dolla – Dom Dolla Australia 2024
Hilltop Hoods – Hilltop Hoods 2025
Kylie Minogue – Tension Tour 2025
Miss Kaninna – Dawg In Me Tour
SPEED – SPEED Australia Tour ‘25
Troye Sivan – Something to Give Each Other Tour
SONG OF THE YEAR
Cyril, Maryjo – Still Into You
Dean Lewis – With You
Dom Dolla Feat. Daya – Dreamin
FISHER – Stay
Gotye, FISHER, Chris Lake Feat. Kimbra, Sante Sansone – Somebody
ONEFOUR, Nemz – Spinnin’
Royel Otis – Linger (Sirius XM Session)
Sonny Fodera, D.O.D, Jazzy – Somedays
The Kid LAROI – Girls
Tobiahs – Angel of Mine
MOST POPULAR INTERNATIONAL ARTIST
Alex Warren – You’ll Be Alright, Kid
Calvin Harris – 96 Months
Gracie Abrams – The Secret of Us
Kendrick Lamar – GNX
Noah Kahan – Stick Season
Post Malone – F-1 Trillion
Sabrina Carpenter – Short & Sweet
Tate McRae – So Close To What
Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department
Tyler, The Creator – Chromakopia