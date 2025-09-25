[gtranslate]
The ARIA Nominees have been announced

Photo by Billy Zammit

Photo by Billy Zammit

The 39th ARIA Award nominations have been officially revealed

This year’s ARIA awards include 29 categories of music, album art and film, spanning many different genres and styles, putting into perspective the rich tapestry of Australian art.

The real standout act this year is Central Coast’s own Ninajirachi, whose debut album, I Love My Computer,  is in the running for the coveted Album of the Year award as well as many others. Dom Dolla also has a stellar number of nominations this year.

Dom Dolla press shot
Photo by Shevin Dessanayake

The full list of nominated artists is as follows:

ALBUM OF THE YEAR

Amyl and the Sniffers – Cartoon Darkness

Missy Higgins – The Second Act

Ninajirachi – I Love My Computer

RÜFÜS DU SOL  – Inhale / Exhale

Thelma Plum – I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back


BEST SOLO ARTIST

BARKAA – Big Tidda

Dom Dolla – DREAMIN’

Kylie Minogue – Tension II

Mallrat – Light hit my face like a straight right

Missy Higgins – The Second Act

Ninajirachi – I Love My Computer

Paul Kelly – Fever Loving Still

The Kid LAROI – How Does It Feel?

Thelma Plum – I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back

Young Franco – It’s Franky Baby!

BEST GROUP

Amyl and the Sniffers – Cartoon Darkness

Folk Bitch Trio – Now Would Be A Good Time

Hilltop Hoods – Fall From The Light

Royel Otis – hickey

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Inhale / Exhale

MICHAEL GUDINSKI BREAKTHROUGH ARTIST

Folk Bitch Trio – Now Would Be A Good Time

Gut Health – Stiletto

Mia Wray – Hey, It’s Nice to Meet Me

Ninajirachi – I Love My Computer

Young Franco – It’s Franky Baby!

BEST POP RELEASE

G Flip – Disco Cowgirl

Kita Alexander – Press Pause

Kylie Minogue – Tension II

Mallrat – Light hit my face like a straight right

Thelma Plum – I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back

BEST DANCE/ELECTRONIC RELEASE

Confidence Man – 3 AM (LA LA LA)

Dom Dolla – DREAMIN’

FISHER – Stay

Ninajirachi – I Love My Computer

Sonny Fodera, D.O.D & Jazzy – Somedays

BEST HIP-HOP/RAP RELEASE

BARKAA – Big Tidda

Hilltop Hoods – Fall From The Light

Miss Kaninna – Kaninna EP

ONEFOUR – Look At Me Now

The Kid LAROI – Baby I’m Back

BEST SOUL/R&B RELEASE

BOY SODA – Lil Obsession

JACOTENE – Why’d You Do That?

Jerome Farah – CHLORINE

Larissa Lambert – Cardio

PANIA – Pity Party

BEST INDEPENDENT RELEASE
B

all Park Music – Like Love

Confidence Man – 3 AM (LA LA LA)

Folk Bitch Trio – Now Would Be A Good Time

Miss Kaninna – Kaninna – EP

Ninajirachi – I Love My Computer

BEST ROCK ALBUM

Amyl and the Sniffers – Cartoon Darkness

Ball Park Music – Like Love

King Stingray – For the Dreams

Royel Otis – hickey

Spacey Jane – If That Makes Sense

BEST ADULT CONTEMPORARY ALBUM

Folk Bitch Trio – Now Would Be a Good Time

Gordi – Like Plasticine

Meg Washington – GEM

Missy Higgins – The Second Act

Paul Kelly – Fever Longing Still

BEST COUNTRY ALBUM

Dylan Wright – Half a World Away

Imogen Clark – Choking on Fuel

Kasey Chambers – Backbone

Keith Urban – High

Taylor Moss – Firecracker

BEST HARD ROCK/HEAVY METAL ALBUM

CIVIC – Chrome Dipped

Press Club – To All The Ones I Loved

RedHook – Mutation

The Amity Affliction – Let The Ocean Take Me Down

Thornhill – Bodies

BEST BLUES & ROOTS ALBUM

Dope Lemon – Golden Wolf

Mama Kin Spender – Promises

Sons of the East – SONS

Tash Sultana – Return To The Roots

The Tesky Brothers – Live At The Hammersmith Apollo

BEST CHILDREN’S ALBUM

Emma Memma – Dance Island Party

Justine Clarke – Mimi’s Symphony

Teeny Tiny Stevies – Brain Fart

The Vegetable Plot – Season Three

The Wiggles – Wiggle Up, Giddy Up!

BEST MUSIC FESTIVAL

Ability Fest – Dylan Alcott Foundation + Untitled Group

Beyond the Valley – Untitled Group/ Beyond the Valley Music Festival

Bluesfest Byron Bay – Bluesfest Byron Bay

Laneway Festival – St. Jerome’s Laneway/Laneway Festival

Yours and Festival – Yours and Owls

BEST ALBUM ART

Giulia McGauran – Bird In Paradise (The Cat Empire)

John Stewart – Cartoon Darkness (Amyl and the Sniffers)

Kira Puru, Em Jensen – I’m Sorry, Now Say It Back (Thelma Plum)

Nina Wilson, John You, Aria Zarzycki – I Love My Computer (Ninajirachi)

Sarah McCloskey – Fall From The Light (Hilltop Hoods)

BEST ENGINEERED RELEASE

Alice Ivy – Do What Makes You Happy

Dom Dolla – DREAMIN’

Eric J Dubowsky – DUMB

Kevin Parker – End of Summer

Thomas Purcell – I Love My Computer


BEST PRODUCED RELEASE

Alex Burnett – I’m Sorry, Now Say it Back

Dom Dolla – DREAMIN’

Kevin Parker – End of Summer

Nina Wilson – I Love My Computer

RÜFÜS DU SOL – Inhale / Exhale

BEST CLASSICAL ALBUM

Andrea Lam – Piano Diary

Australian Chamber Orchestra / Richard Tognetti – Tchaikovsky: Serenade for Strings and Adante

Cantabile / Shostakovich – Chamber Symphony in C Minor

Nat Barsch – Forever Changed

Simone Young and Sydney Symphony Orchestra – Mahler: Symphony No. 2; Barton: Of The EarthSophie

Hutchings – Become the Sky

BEST JAZZ ALBUM

Evans Robson Quarter – Zenith

Lachlan Mackenzie – Departures

Lucy Clifford – Between Spaces of Knowing

TL;DR and Peter Knight – Too Long; Didn’t Read

Touch Sensitive – In Paradise

BEST ORIGINAL SOUNDTRACK OR MUSICAL THEATRE CAST ALBUM

Australian Chamber Orchestra – Memoir of a Snail

François Tétaz – The Surfer

Michael Cassel Group – Michael Cassel Group Presents A (Very) Musical Christmas

Various Artists – How To Make Gravy

Vidya Makan – The Lucky Country

BEST WORLD MUSIC ALBUM

Electric Fields, Melbourne Symphony Orchestra – Live in Concert

Gurrumul – Banbirrngu – The Orchestral Sessions

Joseph Tawadros – The Forgotten Path to Humanity

Tenzin Choegyal – Snow Flower

The Cat Empire – Bird in Paradise

Each year, the ARIAs also have categories that are voted for by the general public. This year’s nominees under these categories are:

BEST VIDEO

Break My Love – RÜFÜS DU SOL, Alexander George (Katzki)

Craters – Missy Higgins, Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore

Lordy Lordy – Emily Wurramara, Claudia Sangiorgi Dalimore

All The Noise – Spacey Jane, Dan Lesser

Car – Royel Otis, Jamieson Kerr

Big Dreams – Amyl and the Sniffers, John Stewart

Dreamin – Dom Dolla, Kyle Caulfield, Kevin Dissanayake

Don’t Worry, Be Happy – Hilltop Hoods, Roman Anastasios, Jordan Ruyi Blanch

Dancing2 – Keli Holiday, Ryan Sauer

WASSA – VV Pete, UTILITY,  Formation Boyz

BEST AUSTRALIAN LIVE ACT

Amyl and the Sniffers – Cartoon Darkness World Tour

Ball Park Music – Like Love Tour

BARKAA – BIG TIDDA TOUR

Confidence Man – 3 AM (LA LA LA) tour

Dom Dolla – Dom Dolla Australia 2024

Hilltop Hoods – Hilltop Hoods 2025

Kylie Minogue – Tension Tour 2025

Miss Kaninna – Dawg In Me Tour

SPEED – SPEED Australia Tour ‘25

Troye Sivan – Something to Give Each Other Tour

SONG OF THE YEAR

Cyril, Maryjo – Still Into You

Dean Lewis – With You

Dom Dolla Feat. Daya – Dreamin

FISHER – Stay

Gotye, FISHER, Chris Lake Feat. Kimbra, Sante Sansone – Somebody

ONEFOUR, Nemz – Spinnin’

Royel Otis – Linger (Sirius XM Session)

Sonny Fodera, D.O.D, Jazzy – Somedays

The Kid LAROI – Girls

Tobiahs – Angel of Mine

MOST POPULAR INTERNATIONAL ARTIST

Alex Warren – You’ll Be Alright, Kid

Calvin Harris – 96 Months

Gracie Abrams – The Secret of Us

Kendrick Lamar – GNX

Noah Kahan – Stick Season

Post Malone – F-1 Trillion

Sabrina Carpenter – Short & Sweet

Tate McRae – So Close To What

Taylor Swift – The Tortured Poets Department

Tyler, The Creator – Chromakopia

 

