New Music Friday featuring DeepFaith, The Down & Outs and aleksiah

Jack Ladder

Jack Ladder delivers ‘Sparrow’, the fourth single from his forthcoming eighth album SEPARATION ROCK, out October 10 on Kirin J Callinan’s Worse Records. A droning, three-chord burst of energy, the track blends homage and humour as Ladder chronicles a quirky, real-life adventure, pairing existential storytelling with a wink at Dylan’s Isis.

DeepFaith

DeepFaith drop ‘Y&I’ after their massive CHURCH night at Berlin Art Week, a genre-blending mix of opera, rave, and cinematic pop. Byron Spencer and Danial Stricker craft a baroque, emotional anthem that’s as danceable as it is heartfelt, capturing heartbreak, community, and the joy of finding your people.

The Down & Outs

New York trio The Down & Outs return with ‘HALF-LOVE’, a shimmering, guitar-driven single about time, choice, and fleeting moments. Co-produced with Connor Priest, it balances cinematic wall-of-sound guitars with tender vocals, setting the tone for their upcoming EP Faraway Places, Exotic Imports and showing the band at their most emotionally raw.

Budjerah

Infectiously catchy and feel-good, Budjerah’s ‘Want You Back’ mixes 90s and 2000s nostalgia with modern funk-pop flair. Produced by Om’Mas Keith and written by MSquared, the track captures the joy of dancing through life’s ups and downs, giving a vibrant first taste of his upcoming debut album.

aleksiah

Adelaide singer-songwriter aleksiah is back with ‘Punch Drunk Love’, a breezy, 80s-inspired pop track about finding the energy to dance even when everything feels like it’s falling apart. Honest, self-deprecating, and full of queer club vibes, it’s a comforting reminder that sometimes just showing up is enough.

Magpie Diaries

Magpie Diaries’ ‘Old Road’ is a warm, nostalgic alt-country track that reflects on youth, memory, and the simple beauty of a life well-lived. With soulful harmonies and gentle instrumentation, the Dashville family band continue to capture quiet moments, rolling waves of nostalgia, and the slow rhythm of homegrown storytelling.

Platonic Sex

Queensland trio Platonic Sex release debut LP Face to the Flywire, a sun-bleached indie-folk record full of intimacy and reflection. Tracks like ‘Sun Goes Down’ turn small moments into shared emotional landscapes, blending warm reverb, soft piano, and shimmering guitars into a record that feels like company when you’re alone or with loved ones.

Great Job!

Sydney emo revivalists Great Job! deliver their debut album Love and Feel Love, a mix of punk energy and emotional introspection. From self-deprecating humour to heartfelt confessions, the album explores mental health, love, and life’s uncertainties, with soaring vocals, driving rhythm, and moments that are equal parts cathartic and singalong-ready.

Cry Club

Melbourne duo Cry Club’s new single ‘This, Forever’ is a warm, politically aware anthem about caring for loved ones even when you disagree. Bathed in rich textures and thoughtful lyrics, it’s hopeful and comforting, reminding listeners that connection, patience, and shared survival matter most in challenging times.

TEENS

Tasmania’s TEENS return with NEGATIVE ENERGY, their second album of raw, intense post-punk. Tracks like ‘Like An Animal’ and ‘Shallow Grave’ explore existential unease and alienation with grit and precision, capturing chaos, vulnerability, and electrifying tension. A masterclass in noisy introspection, it cements TEENS as fearless chroniclers of emotional intensity.

Jess DeLuca

Melbourne folk-pop artist Jess DeLuca shares ‘He’s Not A Bad Man’, a deeply personal track exploring complex relationship dynamics. Upbeat instrumentation contrasts the heavy subject matter, while layered vocals and fuzzy guitars bring tension and nuance. It’s the first glimpse of her upcoming album Skylark, full of intimate storytelling and emotional depth.

Damon Mudge

Naarm-based Damon Mudge reflects on Australia’s housing crisis with ‘Maybe’, a piano-driven indie-pop track steeped in 70s nostalgia. Warm guitars, vintage organs, and lush harmonies support contemplative lyrics on generational struggle and impermanence. Mudge’s reflective songwriting balances melancholy and hope, creating a sound that’s timelessly melodic and grounded in Australian experience.

