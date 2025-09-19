The Slingers Celebrate New Album Release Party At Oxford Arts Factory

A Band on the Brink

Every scene has its moment, and tonight belongs to The Slingers.

The Melbourne outfit, who’ve built their reputation on a bittersweet cocktail of country twang, indie rock vulnerability and late-night steeze, are marking the release of their much-anticipated new album with a party at Sydney’s Oxford Art Factory.

For those who’ve followed their rise, The Slingers’ sound has always been one of balance and tension. Their earlier releases leaned into a woozy alt-country sensibility.

Steel guitars rubbing up against sharp lyricism, a kind of outlaw balladry filtered through the lens of suburban Australia.

Yet just as quickly as they could summon the grit and heartache of a midnight drive, they’d pivot into something more sly, leaning on synths, grooves and knowing humour.

That duality, rootsy but playful, has made them one of the more unpredictable and compelling voices in the Australian underground.

The focus of tonight’s release show feels like the document that could carry them beyond cult status.

Oxford Art Factory is the right room for this chapter.

Long a proving ground for acts with ambition, its walls have hosted the early sparks of bands that later defined an era.

Intimate but electric, it gives The Slingers space to stretch out their new material in a nearly sold-out show.

The Slingers appeal lies in their contradictions: tender and ragged, ironic and sincere, modern yet steeped in tradition.

The songs on this record, if their catalogue is anything to go by, will showcase their incredible musical range while sharpening that identity, mapping the push and pull of love, loss and longing with melodies that feel instantly lived-in.

Album launches are often more than just gigs – they’re statements of intent.

Tonight isn’t only about unveiling new songs; it is a line in the sand for a band stepping fully into themselves.

Catch them quick as they’re taking the tracks overseas to spread the word.

