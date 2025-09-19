The Vasco Era: I Don’t Mind a Masterpiece

The Vasco Era returns to reclaim their throne, on their own uncompromising terms.

For eighteen years, The Vasco Era have been a glorious, frustrating, and utterly captivating force in Australian rock.

Comprised of brothers Sid and Ted O’Neil and Michael Fitzgerald, the band forged a reputation as one of the country’s most electrifying live acts, a whirlwind of raw energy, unhinged brilliance, and working-class authenticity.

Their journey, marked by acclaimed albums and a notorious streak of self-sabotage, has been a rollercoaster for fans.

A band that seemed to actively resist the acclaim they so richly deserved, always kicking the can down the road in search of a sound they could truly believe in.

After a thirteen-year hiatus, the question was whether the fire still burned. Their triumphant fourth album, I Don’t Mind, answers with a resounding, explosive yes.

This is not a band attempting to recapture old glories, but one completely refreshed and redefined on their own terms.

The album is an intentional exercise in extremes, split into two sides: ‘Yelling’ and ‘Crying’.

The ‘Yelling’ side is the Vasco we remember, only more focused.

The final single, ‘I Don’t Need A Warning,’ is a testament to their undiminished power, built on an undeniable, gritty riff and the primal howl of Sid O’Neil’s voice.

It’s the sound of a sweaty, packed front bar at The Tote, all cathartic release and visceral energy.

The true revelation, however, is the ‘Crying’ side. Here, the band fearlessly deconstructs its own blueprint.

Tracks like the previously released ‘Away’ are breathtaking, trading garage-rock distortion for dense synthscapes, affected drums, and haunting falsetto vocals.

It’s a bold, magical exploration that showcases a depth and tenderness previously only hinted at.

I Don’t Mind is the masterpiece fans always knew they had in them. It captures their entire chaotic essence, the train at full speed, the inevitable crash, and the beautiful, thoughtful rebuild.

It’s the sound of a band finally, unequivocally, believing.