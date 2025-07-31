Crowded House Unplugged: Iconic Band Announces Intimate ‘Pop Up Shows’ Tour

The hits you love, the way they were meant to be heard.

Crowded House is trading stadiums for soulful intimacy with their newly announced ‘Pop Up Shows’ Australian tour this October and November.

Fresh off arena sell-outs, the legendary band will perform in seven carefully selected venues, from Cairns to Hobart, promising fans an up-close experience with their timeless hits.

“This is Crowded House as you’ve never seen them,” teases the tour announcement, hinting at stripped-back renditions of classics like “Don’t Dream It’s Over” and “Something So Strong.”

The run, bookending their Red Hot Summer Tour dates, includes iconic spots like Sydney’s State Theatre and Melbourne’s Palais Theatre, where harmonies and nostalgia will take centre stage.

Tickets drop August 8th, with presales (including a Private Universe Artist presale) starting August 5th. CommBank cardholders snag early access.

Nearly 40 years since their debut, Neil Finn and co. continue to redefine connection. One intimate show at a time.