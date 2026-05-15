One Man, One Guitar, One Perfect Take.

Frank Turner stopped by our studio for an intimate Live from Happy session, delivering a stripped-back performance of ‘Show People.’

Without his Sleeping Souls bandmates, the UK folk-punk icon proved that one voice and one guitar are all he needs.

The track, a fan-favourite from his deep catalogue, hit differently in the cozy studio space: raw, passionate, and completely magnetic.

Turner’s trademark blend of punk energy and folk storytelling was on full display.

This exclusive solo moment reminded us why he’s played over 3,000 shows worldwide.

Watch the full Live from Happy session now.

Keep up with Frank Turner on Instagram!