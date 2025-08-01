Two Australian activists return home after detention in Israel

Back on Aussie soil, yet still determined.

Two Australian activists detained by Israel while attempting to deliver aid to Gaza have returned home this morning, ending a tense ordeal for their families.

Robert Martin and Tan Safi were among more than 20 people aboard the Freedom Flotilla vessel Handala when it was intercepted by the Israeli navy on Sunday.

The pair had been held in Givon Prison pending deportation, with an Israeli court extending their detention earlier this week.

Martin’s family had expressed deep concern for his health, fearing he was denied necessary arthritis medication.

His partner, Kim Dennis, described the ordeal as “scary and emotional,” relieved to finally have him back on Australian soil.

The activists’ lawyers argued Israel’s blockade of Gaza and their detention were illegal under international law.

While Israel maintains its naval blockade is lawful, the Australians were eventually released and deported after multiple days of hunger striking.

Their return follows the deportation of other flotilla activists in recent months, as aid groups continue challenging Gaza’s humanitarian crisis.