‘Stolen, Not Saved’: Gasometer Hotel’s former owners blast ‘shady’ relaunch

A bitter clash over legacy, debt, and the soul of Melbourne’s live music scene.

The revival of Collingwood’s iconic Gasometer Hotel has sparked a bitter feud, with its former owners slamming the relaunch as a “cheap, shady imitation.”

After closing in March, the venue, once a launchpad for acts like Jet and Mallrat, is set to reopen under chef Scott Pickett and his son Harry, who promise to keep live music alive with themed nights and performances.

But the original owners claim they were frozen out of negotiations and left unpaid, alleging the landlords rejected a fair sale offer, forcing liquidation and staff layoffs.

In a fiery social media post, they accused the new operators of “shitting on its legacy” and owing them $250K, urging fans to boycott the reboot and support rival venues like The Tote and Last Chance Rock & Roll Bar instead.

Pickett maintains he’s honouring the Gaso’s spirit, but with trust shattered and loyalties divided, Melbourne’s music scene is left wondering: Is this a fresh start, or a betrayal?