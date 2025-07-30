Spin, Create, Party: adidas Originals Hosts a Collingwood Soundwave

Workshops by day, beats by night.

Creativity is set to erupt in Collingwood this Saturday as adidas Originals Studio lands at Flower Club for a one-day-only cultural takeover.

Merging the city’s vibrant underground music and art scenes, this immersive event offers free workshops, live mural creation, and late-night DJ sets that celebrate Melbourne’s raw creative energy.

Start your journey with a hands-on DJ mixing workshop led by KSMBA, perfect for beginners and bedroom pros alike.

Simultaneously, muralist Dan Wenn will paint a custom adidas-inspired piece in real-time, transforming both walls and Superstars worn by attendees.

By night, the energy shifts into overdrive as rising stars PANIA, CRŸBABY and KSMBA take over the decks for the Spotlight Series, fusing beats and brushstrokes in an electrifying, all-senses experience.

With limited spots and one-day exclusivity, this is a portal into Melbourne’s artistic soul.

Registration is essential. Don’t miss your chance to be part of the Originals movement.