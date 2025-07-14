PHIBS teams up with Kraken Rum for a one-day t-shirt drop and live mural session

If you’ve spent any time in Newtown, chances are you’ve seen PHIBS’ artwork on walls around the neighbourhood.
On Saturday 9 August, he’s teaming up with The Kraken Black Spiced Rum and AS Colour for a one-off event at AS Colour Newtown — mixing street art, streetwear, and a few solid giveaways.
From 12–4pm, punters 18+ can score a free limited-edition t-shirt, live-tagged by PHIBS himself, plus a complimentary Kraken & Cola or Kraken & Dry — all while watching a literal mural made from tees come to life in the courtyard.
T-shirts drop hourly, the art is live, and the whole thing screams collectible chaos. One tee per person. First in, best dressed.
📍 AS Colour Newtown, 217 King Street
🗓 Saturday 9 August, 12–4pm
🔗 More info here
Strictly 18+. Valid ID required.