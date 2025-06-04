Out of the Dark with Battlesnake

We get into the light and dark with our fav Aussie metal lords Battlesnake

Sydney’s metal juggernaut Battlesnake is back with their crushing new album Dawn Of The Exultants And The Hunt For The Shepherd, out June 6.

Fresh off delivering their most recent single ‘Murder Machine,’ the band delves further into their mythic lore, depicting the “Exultants’ demonic hound pigs” – mechanical beasts built to hunt Jesus Christ, cementing their reputation as modern metal’s most cinematic storytellers.

Sieh dir diesen Beitrag auf Instagram an Ein Beitrag geteilt von Happy Mag (@happymagtv)

In our Out of the Dark chat, Sam and Billy show off new costumes – well, Sam’s stuck in Billy’s old, well-worn one after forgetting his own, joke about Sam’s paintings (which double as their album art) and tease their upcoming album Dawn Of The Exultants And The Hunt For The Shepherd.

With their Led Zeppelin-inspired sound, they’re redefining heavy metal away from the “norm” as “metal for the masses.”

Battlesnake’s rise has been meteoric, from their 2020 debut EP to supporting KISS, Smashing Pumpkins, and Jane’s Addiction on global tours.

This June, they’ll play a final hometown show at The Lansdowne on the 4th before embarking on a sprawling European tour.

Stay connected to Battlesnake via Instagram.

Massive thanks to The Kraken Black Spiced Rum for making this moment happen.

YEAR OF THE SNAKE TOUR DATES

8 June: Markethalle, Hamburg, DE^^

10 June: Kesselhaus, Berlin, DE^^

11 June: Taubchenthal, Leipzig, DE^^

12 – 13 June: Download, UK

14 June: Rock For People, CZ

16 June: Essigfabrik, Cologne, DE^^

17 June: Speicher – Husum, DE*

18 June: Copenhell, DK

19 June: Den Atelier, Luxembourg, LU^^

20 June: Freak Valley, DE

21 June: Pinkpop, Netherlands

1 July: L’Aeronef, Lille, FR+

3 July: Bootleg Social, Blackpool, UK*

4 July: The Grand Social, Dublin, UK*

7 July: Bodega – Nottingham, UK+

8 July: Chalk – Brighton, UK+

9 July: Clwb Ifor Bach – Cardiff, UK+

10 July: 2000Trees, UK

11 July: MadCool, ES

15 July: DB’s – Utrecht, NL**

16 July: Altstadt – Eindhoven, NL**

17 July: Zwarte Cross, NL

18 July: Rockland Festival, ES

20 July: Ilosaarirock, FIN

25 July: Rock In Wald, DE

29 July: Free & Easy – Munich, DE

1 August: Open Air Graenichen, CH

3 August: Multitude Festival, UK

5 August: Voodoo Daddy’s, Norwich UK**

6 August: Underworld – London, UK**

8 August: Boomtown, UK

9 August: Rebellion – Manchester, UK**

11 August: Cluny 2, Newcastle UK**

12 August: Hug & Pint – Glasgow, UK

13 August: Lending Room – Leeds, UK

14 August: ArcTanGent, UK

15 August: Hoflärm – Marienthal, DE

+ Co Headline with DZ Deathrays

* Headline Shows

** Support for Eagles Of Death Metal