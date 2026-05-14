Demi Lovato’s ‘It’s Not That Deep’ tour: Full setlist and 2026 dates

Big vocals, bigger feelings: Inside Demi Lovato’s ‘It’s Not That Deep’ tour

Demi Lovato has never been afraid to be bold, vocally, emotionally or stylistically.

Across their career, the pop powerhouse has moved between glossy pop, rock-edged anthems and raw ballads, building a catalogue defined by powerhouse vocals and unfiltered honesty.

From the early hits of ‘Don’t Forget’ to the darker, more rock-driven edge of ‘Holy Fvck’, Lovato’s music has continuously evolved, reflecting both personal growth and a willingness to take risks.

Their songs often confront themes of identity, resilience and vulnerability head-on, pairing arena-sized hooks with deeply personal storytelling.de

On stage, that intensity translates effortlessly. Lovato’s live performances are built around vocal power and emotional release, shifting from stripped-back moments to full-throttle anthems without losing momentum.

It’s bold, cathartic and commanding, the kind of show that doesn’t just hit the high notes, but lives in them.

Setlist

May 11, 2026 — Chase Center, San Francisco, CA, USA

Act I

Fast

Kiss

Frequency

Act II

Heart Attack

Tell Me You Love Me

Confident

Low Rise Jeans

Fantasy

Solo (Clean Bandit cover)

Act III

Skyscraper

Give Your Heart a Break

Say It

Little Bit

Ghost

Act IV

Here All Night

Joshua Tree

HAPPY ENDING (surprise song; first time since 2023)

Let You Go

Stone Cold

Sorry Not Sorry

Really Don’t Care

Encore:

Sorry to Myself

Cool for the Summer

Set Times

Doors: 7:00 PM

Start Time: 9:05 PM

End: 10:40 PM

Tour Dates

May 16 – Inglewood, CA

Support: ADÉLA

May 19 – Glendale, AZ

Support: ADÉLA

May 22 – Dallas, TX

Support: ADÉLA

May 24 – Austin, TX

Support: ADÉLA

May 25 – Houston, TX

Support: ADÉLA

Jun 24 – San Diego County Fair, Del Mar, CA

Aug 28 – Ocean Resort, Atlantic City, NJ

Aug 29 – Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT