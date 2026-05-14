Demi Lovato’s ‘It’s Not That Deep’ tour: Full setlist and 2026 dates

Big vocals, bigger feelings: Inside Demi Lovato’s ‘It’s Not That Deep’ tour
Demi Lovato has never been afraid to be bold, vocally, emotionally or stylistically.
Across their career, the pop powerhouse has moved between glossy pop, rock-edged anthems and raw ballads, building a catalogue defined by powerhouse vocals and unfiltered honesty.
From the early hits of ‘Don’t Forget’ to the darker, more rock-driven edge of ‘Holy Fvck’, Lovato’s music has continuously evolved, reflecting both personal growth and a willingness to take risks.
Their songs often confront themes of identity, resilience and vulnerability head-on, pairing arena-sized hooks with deeply personal storytelling.de
On stage, that intensity translates effortlessly. Lovato’s live performances are built around vocal power and emotional release, shifting from stripped-back moments to full-throttle anthems without losing momentum.
It’s bold, cathartic and commanding, the kind of show that doesn’t just hit the high notes, but lives in them.
Setlist
May 11, 2026 — Chase Center, San Francisco, CA, USA
Act I
Fast
Kiss
Frequency
Act II
Heart Attack
Tell Me You Love Me
Confident
Low Rise Jeans
Fantasy
Solo (Clean Bandit cover)
Act III
Skyscraper
Give Your Heart a Break
Say It
Little Bit
Ghost
Act IV
Here All Night
Joshua Tree
HAPPY ENDING (surprise song; first time since 2023)
Let You Go
Stone Cold
Sorry Not Sorry
Really Don’t Care
Encore:
Sorry to Myself
Cool for the Summer
Set Times
Doors: 7:00 PM
Start Time: 9:05 PM
End: 10:40 PM
Tour Dates
May 16 – Inglewood, CA
Support: ADÉLA
May 19 – Glendale, AZ
Support: ADÉLA
May 22 – Dallas, TX
Support: ADÉLA
May 24 – Austin, TX
Support: ADÉLA
May 25 – Houston, TX
Support: ADÉLA
Jun 24 – San Diego County Fair, Del Mar, CA
Aug 28 – Ocean Resort, Atlantic City, NJ
Aug 29 – Mohegan Sun, Uncasville, CT