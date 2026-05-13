[gtranslate]
Music

Mac DeMarco 2026 tour setlist and set times

CCA

by Chi Chi Attard

CCA

by Chi Chi Attard

Mac DeMarco’s 2026 tour has just kicked off. 

In support of 2025 album Guitar, DeMarco will be playing a run of shows in the US over the next couple of weeks.

Then, he’ll be heading to Europe and the UK, continuing the tour in June.

Here’s everything you need to know before you head to your show.

Set Times:

For these shows, expect doors to open at around 6:30, with support from Tex Crick coming on around 8pm, followed, of course, by Mac DeMarco.

But make sure to check with your specific show, as these times are likely to change between venues.

Setlist:

Here’s what you can expect to hear, based on what DeMarco has been playing on tour so far.

  1. Shining 
  2. For the First Time
  3. Sweeter
  4. On the Level
  5. Phantom
  6. Salad Days
  7. 20191009 I Like Her
  8. Rock and Roll
  9. Still Beating
  10. Passing Out Pieces
  11. Home
  12. No Other Heart
  13. Rock and Roll Night Club
  14. Heart to Heart
  15. Little Dogs March
  16. Ode to Viceroy
  17. One More Love Song
  18. Another One
  19. Rooster
  20. Freaking Out the Neighborhood
  21. Holy 
  22. Moonlight on the River
  23. Chamber of Reflection

Encore:

  1. My Kind of Woman
  2. Freaking Out the Neighbourhood

Related