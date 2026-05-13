Mac DeMarco 2026 tour setlist and set times

Mac DeMarco’s 2026 tour has just kicked off.

In support of 2025 album Guitar, DeMarco will be playing a run of shows in the US over the next couple of weeks.

Then, he’ll be heading to Europe and the UK, continuing the tour in June.

Here’s everything you need to know before you head to your show.

Set Times:

For these shows, expect doors to open at around 6:30, with support from Tex Crick coming on around 8pm, followed, of course, by Mac DeMarco.

But make sure to check with your specific show, as these times are likely to change between venues.

Setlist:

Here’s what you can expect to hear, based on what DeMarco has been playing on tour so far.

Shining For the First Time Sweeter On the Level Phantom Salad Days 20191009 I Like Her Rock and Roll Still Beating Passing Out Pieces Home No Other Heart Rock and Roll Night Club Heart to Heart Little Dogs March Ode to Viceroy One More Love Song Another One Rooster Freaking Out the Neighborhood Holy Moonlight on the River Chamber of Reflection

Encore: