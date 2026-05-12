Oli Sykes suffers concussion after fan throws phone at his head during BMTH show

Singing made the wound throb harder.

A mindless toss has turned a rock show into a concussion ward.

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes was struck in the head by a thrown phone during ‘Happy Song’ at the band’s St. Louis concert.

Fan footage captures the singer recoiling, then snarling, “Who the fuck just threw a phone at my fuckin’ head?”

Though he finished the set, Sykes later revealed on Instagram that he suffered a mild concussion.

Singing aggravated the wound, causing disorientation and forcing the band to cut ‘YOUtopia’ and scrap his usual crowd walk during ‘Drown.’

Sykes apologised for what he called a “half-hearted performance” but assured fans the swelling has subsided and he expects to be fine for tonight’s Kansas City show.

The incident caps a troubling trend of concertgoers hurling objects at artists, but Sykes remains characteristically defiant. “Everything should be fine,” he wrote.

The spring tour continues, culminating at Sonic Temple festival this Saturday, hopefully without any more airborne smartphones.