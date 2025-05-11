Double Trouble! Bring Me The Horizon’s Oli Sykes & Alissic Expecting Twins

The BMTH frontman and alt-pop star are having a boy AND a girl—watch the adorable reveal

Bring Me The Horizon frontman Oli Sykes and his wife, Brazilian alt-pop artist Alissic, are doubling their joy—the couple is expecting twins!

The pair announced the news in a playful cupcake gender reveal video on Instagram, captioned “dois” (Portuguese for “two”).

Nervous laughter turned to screams as Alissic bit into a pink-filled cupcake—revealing a baby girl—followed by Sykes’ blue-filled surprise: a boy. “No fucking way!” Sykes yelled between bites, joking, “It’s really tasty, too.”

The couple, who married in 2017 after meeting through Sykes’ Drop Dead Clothing Line, are balancing parenthood with busy careers. Sykes recently teased new BMTH music ahead of their Reading & Leeds 2025 headline slot, while Alissic prepares to release a new EP this spring.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Oli Sykes (@olobersykes)

With BMTH’s North American tour looming and twins on the way, 2025 is set to be their wildest chapter yet.