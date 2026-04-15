‘Aegon’s Conquest’ announced as the first ‘Game of Thrones’ theatrical film

The Iron Throne is getting a cinematic origin story.

Warner Bros. has officially confirmed Aegon’s Conquest as its next Game of Thrones spin-off film, unveiled during the studio’s “2027 and beyond” slate at CinemaCon.

The project, spearheaded by House of Cards creator Beau Willimon, will chronicle Aegon I Targaryen’s brutal unification of Westeros centuries before the original series.

Riding his dragon Balerion the Black Dread alongside sister-wives Visenya and Rhaenys, Aegon forged the Iron Throne from the melted swords of his enemies.

While plot details remain scarce, the film draws directly from George R.R. Martin’s Fire & Blood.

The announcement arrives as HBO’s House of the Dragon prepares for its penultimate third season this June, and A Knight of the Seven Kingdoms has already scored a second season renewal.

With the Targaryen conquest finally set for the big screen, Westeros is about to burn brighter than ever.