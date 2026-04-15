Madonna announces Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II for July release

Seven years on from her last album, she’s heading back into club territory with a familiar team.

Madonna has officially announced her 15th studio album, Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II, set for release on July 3, 2026.

The reveal followed a full Instagram blackout, with her profile wiped and replaced by a single line in the bio: “Time goes by so slowly…” — a clear callback to Hung Up and the original Confessions era.

Visually, the project leans into that same world. The cover, shot by Rafael Pavarotti, mirrors the 2005 original with its purple-heavy palette and speaker stack setup. This time, though, Madonna faces forward, partially obscured by a sheer pink veil — a small shift that gives it a slightly more controlled feel.

Alongside the announcement, she shared a short statement pushing back on the idea that dance music is surface-level, framing the dancefloor as a space for connection rather than just escapism.

The album also marks a reunion with Stuart Price, who produced the original Confessions on a Dance Floor. Recording reportedly began in London in late 2024, and early previews suggest a similar continuous, club-driven structure.

A 60-second snippet of the lead track, ‘I Feel So Free,’ has already surfaced — built around a pulsing bassline with a spoken-word intro – pointing toward a cohesive, DJ-style record rather than a singles-first rollout.

This is also Madonna’s return to Warner Records, her original label home, following her run with Interscope.

Confessions on a Dance Floor: Part II will feature 16 tracks sequenced as a continuous mix, with some vinyl editions expected to include a shorter 12-track version.

The album arrives seven years after Madame X (2019), marking the longest gap between studio releases in her career.