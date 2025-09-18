Madonna announces new dance album for 2026, returns to Warner Records

The Queen of Pop is heading back to where it all began

Madonna has re-signed with Warner Records, her former label home of 25 years, and announced a new dance album dropping in 2026.

Fans can expect a reunion with Stuart Price, her producer and collaborator on 2005’s iconic Confessions on a Dance Floor, with Madonna teasing the project as “COADF- P. 2 🪩 2026” on Instagram.

Madonna said in a statement: “Since the beginning Warner Records has been a real partner with me. I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future, making music, doing the unexpected while perhaps provoking a few needed conversations.”

Warner Records co-chairmen Tom Carson and Aaron Bay-Schuck called her “the ultimate cultural juggernaut” and praised the reunion as a “historic, full circle moment.” This marks her first studio album since 2019’s Madame X and her first project with Warner in nearly two decades.

Here’s the latest series of photos of Madonna with long-time collaborator Ricardo Gomes, capturing the artist as she gears up for her next era.