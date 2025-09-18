[gtranslate]
Madonna announces new dance album for 2026, returns to Warner Records

TM

by Tammy Moir

The Queen of Pop is heading back to where it all began

Madonna has re-signed with Warner Records, her former label home of 25 years, and announced a new dance album dropping in 2026.

Fans can expect a reunion with Stuart Price, her producer and collaborator on 2005’s iconic Confessions on a Dance Floor, with Madonna teasing the project as “COADF- P. 2 🪩 2026” on Instagram.

Madonna said in a statement: “Since the beginning Warner Records has been a real partner with me. I am happy to be reunited and look forward to the future, making music, doing the unexpected while perhaps provoking a few needed conversations.”

Warner Records co-chairmen Tom Carson and Aaron Bay-Schuck called her “the ultimate cultural juggernaut” and praised the reunion as a “historic, full circle moment.” This marks her first studio album since 2019’s Madame X and her first project with Warner in nearly two decades.

Here’s the latest series of photos of Madonna with long-time collaborator Ricardo Gomes, capturing the artist as she gears up for her next era.

madonna's last photo with ricardo gomes

madonna photo shoot 2025

last photo shoot with madonna 2025 - ricardo gomes

last photo shoot with madonna 2025 - ricardo gomes

last photo shoot with madonna 2025 - ricardo gomes

last photo shoot with madonna 2025 - ricardo gomes

queen of pop 2025 - last photo shoot with madonna 2025 - ricardo gomes

last photo shoot with madonna 2025 - ricardo gomes

last photo shoot with madonna 2025 - ricardo gomes - album tease - cover

