The Summer I Turned Pretty Finale sets stage for Movie Send-Off

The perfect summer isn’t over yet.

The sun is setting on The Summer I Turned Pretty, but the story isn’t over.

Amazon Prime Video has announced a feature film to conclude the beloved series, revealed just after its third-season finale premiered.

The show, a global phenomenon based on Jenny Han’s YA trilogy, captured hearts with its tale of Belly’s transformative summers and the epic love triangle between the Fisher brothers.

Creator Han stated that a movie was necessary to give the final chapter its proper due, promising a fulfilling conclusion for passionate fans.

The record-breaking third season, amassing 25 million views in a week, cemented its status as a cultural touchstone.

This cinematic send-off will provide the definitive ending to Belly’s journey of first love and heartbreak.