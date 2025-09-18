So… What’s going on with d4vd!?

As the investigation into Celeste Rivas’ death deepens, questions outnumber answers.

The decomposing body found in a Tesla registered to singer d4vd (David Anthony Burke) has been identified as 15-year-old Celeste Rivas, a teenager missing since April 2024 from Lake Elsinore, California.

The grim discovery was made on September 8 at a Hollywood impound lot after reports of a foul odour emanating from the abandoned vehicle, which had been towed from the Hollywood Hills neighbourhood.

The case has taken a haunting turn with emerging details suggesting a past romantic relationship between the victim and the singer, supported by eerie coincidences and a leaked unreleased song.

According to TMZ, Celeste’s mother revealed that her daughter had been dating someone named “David” before her disappearance, and both Celeste and D4vd shared an identical “Shhh…” tattoo on their right index fingers.

Additionally, photos analysed by TMZ place D4vd near Celeste’s home in Lake Elsinore prior to her disappearance, showing him in a parking lot just a six-minute walk from her residence.

These details have fuelled speculation about their connection, though authorities have not confirmed any formal link or named suspects.

New updates about the D4vd case are coming out and it is not looking good for him He had a matching tattoo with the victim and the mother reports that she was dating a boy named David around the time of her disappearance. Also, he is seen in a selfie with her. pic.twitter.com/sJC2HnqtsE — Need or Keep (@needorkeep) September 17, 2025

Further deepening the mystery, an unreleased song titled ‘Celeste,’ allegedly recorded by D4vd in December 2023, leaked online shortly after the body was identified.

The lyrics include chilling lines such as, “Oh, Celeste / The girl with my name tattooed on her chest / Smell her on my clothes like cigarettes / I hear her voice each time I take a breath / I’m obsessed.”

The cover art for the song reportedly features a photo of D4vd in the same Lake Elsinore parking lot. While the authenticity of the song remains unverified by officials, its content has intensified public scrutiny.

Clip Resurfaces of D4vd own livestream viewers commenting about him being a P*do and even making jokes about it towards underaged celeste how has nobody ever mentioned this till now🤢🤢 pic.twitter.com/jgSO3w2Fzd — veizau (@veizau) September 18, 2025

D4vd, who was on tour at the time of the discovery, has cancelled shows and faced professional fallout, including brands like Crocs and Hollister pulling campaigns featuring him.

He has not publicly addressed the allegations but is reportedly cooperating with authorities.

The investigation continues, with law enforcement seeking video footage from residents in the Hollywood Hills area to determine the last driver of the Tesla.

Celeste’s cause of death remains deferred, leaving many questions unanswered in this tragic case.

Our thoughts are with Celeste’s family.