Decomposed Body found in Singer D4vd’s Impounded Tesla

A billion streams can’t drown out the mystery unfolding in L.A.

Los Angeles police are investigating a gruesome discovery after a badly decomposed body was found inside a Tesla registered to breakout artist D4vd (David Anthony Burke).

The vehicle was impounded in Hollywood after being reported abandoned, and tow yard employees alerted authorities due to an overpowering foul odour.

Officers discovered the remains, stashed in a bag in the front trunk, so severely decomposed that identification is currently impossible. The case is being treated as a death investigation.

Despite the horrific find, D4vd, best known for viral hits like ‘Romantic Homicide’ and ‘Here With Me,’ is continuing his “Withered World Tour” and is fully cooperating with police.

The 20-year-old singer, who recently debuted Fortnite’s first-ever official anthem, ‘Locked & Loaded,’ is scheduled to perform in Minneapolis.